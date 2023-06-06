Technology News

Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts

Passkeys replace password-only logins and allow users to sign in to apps and websites with PIN, Touch ID and Face ID.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 12:46 IST
Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts

Photo Credit: Google

Passkeys are said to be twice as fast and four times less error-prone than usual passwords

Highlights
  • Passkeys will minimize human errors in password security
  • Apple is also encouraging the adoption of Passkeys
  • Passkeys are expected t overtake passwords and password managers

Google earlier in May launched Passkey support as an additional sign-in option for personal Google Accounts. Now, the tech giant is extending the support to Workspace accounts with a public beta. Passkeys replace password-only logins and allow users to sign in to apps and websites with PIN, fingerprint scanner, and face unlock. The passwordless sign-in method claims to reduce the impact of phishing and other social engineering attacks. With the open beta launch, over 9 million organisations can allow their users to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts using Passkeys instead of passwords.

After announcing personal account support last month, Google made Passkeys available for personal Google Accounts as an additional sign-in option on Monday. With the latest open beta launch, more than 9 million organisations can allow their users to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts using their phone or computer's authentication systems, such as PIN, fingerprint, and face unlock, instead of passwords.

Passkeys come as a new alternative for authentication and users can still continue depending on passwords to sign in to their work and personal Google Accounts across phones, laptops, or desktops. The new method is said to reduce phishing and other online attacks.

Google, referring to its own research, states that using Passkeys is twice as fast and four times less error-prone than usual passwords. On the privacy front, the American tech company claims that " user's biometric data is never sent to Google's servers or other websites and apps".

Google's Passkey support is available on Android, Windows, ChromeOS, iOS, and macOS. Popular browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge support the feature on the Web.

Google Workspace administrators can enable Passkey login for people in their organisation over the next few weeks. They can still create and use Passkeys as a 2-Step Verification (2SV) method.

Passkeys are expected to overtake passwords and password managers in the cybersecurity space. Besides Google, top tech companies like Apple, and Snap are encouraging the adoption of this new tool with a password-less sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance. Passkeys are believed to provide faster, easier and more secure sign-ins compared to the traditional methods. They are widely said to minimize human error in password security and authorisation steps as users don't have to remember passwords for every account.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Google, Passkey, Passwords, Google Accounts, PIN
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Price Falls to Lowest Point Since March, Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Drop: Details

Related Stories

Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Is Finally Tweaking This Annoying Autocorrect Function on iPhone
  2. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  7. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
  2. China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
  3. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
  5. Byju Files Lawsuit Challenging $1.2 Billion Term Loan Acceleration, Seeks Lender Redwood's Disqualification
  6. Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Price Falls to Lowest Point Since March, Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Drop: Details
  8. Microsoft 365 Services Back Up After Hours of Outage That Affected Thousands
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Death Stranding Is Coming to Mac Later This Year, Hideo Kojima Confirms at WWDC 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.