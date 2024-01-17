Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Foldable Smartphones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has been extended till January 19.

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold (pictured) was unveiled in February 2023

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13
  • A range of electronic items are being offered with large discounts
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, which kicked off in India on January 13, has been extended till January 19. Initially, the sale was planned to end on January 18. The extension means you will get more time to get things you want at discounted rates. From home appliances to furniture, fashion items, and electronic gadgets are being offered at lowered prices during the ongoing sale. Some of the most popular products during the sale are smartphones. Here we talk about some of the best deals you can get on premium, foldable handsets during the sale.

2023 saw the launch of several foldable smartphones encompassing both book-style and clamshell models. Alongside brands like Samsung and Motorola, newer players like Tecno and OnePlus joined the segment. Most of these foldable handsets are high-end offerings. But now, you can grab these models at significantly lower prices, thanks to the ongoing sale. Before we talk about phones, you should note that alongside the discounted price, you can avail of additional bank offers. SBI cardholders, for example, can get a 10 percent instant discount, conditionally available on both credit and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users can get up to 5 percent cash back and welcome points. Eligible users can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. Shoppers can also exchange their old phones, when available, and get additional discounts.

Following are some of the top deals on foldable smartphones available during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rs. 1,77,999 Rs. 1,23,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 1,48,749
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rs. 1,02,999 Rs. 81,749
Tecno Phantom V Fold Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 68,999
Tecno Phantom V Flip Rs. 71,999 Rs. 53,999
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 69,999
Motorola Razr 40 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 49,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth performance
  • Good battery life
  • Great inner display
  • Reliable main camera
  • Good build quality
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Dim outer screen
  • Only two software updates
  • Relatively poor secondary camera
  • Pre-installed bloatware
Read detailed Tecno Phantom V Flip review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
