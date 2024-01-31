Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming-Chi Kuo

More customers are choosing to upgrade to foldable phones, while generative AI (GenAI) features are also becoming popular on flagship phones.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 12:45 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is tipped to equip both iPhone 16 models with a tetraprism telephoto camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 shipments could decline by 10 percent in 1H24
  • The claims were made by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
  • Apple faces competition from a resurging Huawei in China
Advertisement

iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series shipments could decline significantly as the company faces various structural challenges, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone maker is contending with the rise of two new paradigms related to flagship smartphone design, while demand for its smartphones continues to decline in China, the analyst claims. Apple is expected to unveil its purported iPhone 16 lineup as the successors to its iPhone 15 series of smartphones in the second half of 2024.

Kuo states in a Medium post that his latest supply chain survey indicates the Cupertino firm has cut its shipments of key upstream semiconductor components to nearly 200 million units — a 15 percent drop compared to last year. The analyst claims that shipments of Apple's iPhone 15 series will drop by 10 percent year on year (YoY) in H1 2024 while the iPhone 16 series will fall by up to 15 percent YoY in H2 2024.

According to Kuo, the reason behind Apple's drop in shipments for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 is the various structural changes, including the growing popularity of foldable phones and the integration of generative AI (GenAI) features on high-end phones. The company is also said to be facing a decline in demand in China.

While China continues to crack down on the iPhone in China, Apple's rival Huawei is making a comeback in the country. Meanwhile, Kuo says that foldable phones are becoming more popular among users who purchase flagship phones. Weekly shipments of the iPhone in China have dropped by 30 to 40 percent YoY in recent weeks, according to Kuo.

It is worth noting that the latest data from Canalys shows that Huawei returned to the top 4 brands in China in Q4 2023, but Apple shipments in the country rose 6 percent YoY as the company shipped 17.5 million units. Apple also had the highest market share in China in Q4 2023, according to data shared by Canalys. Meanwhile, an IDC report revealed that iPhone shipments in China dropped 2 percent in Q4 2023.

Apple has lowered its shipment forecast for the iPhone 15 in H1 2024, while Samsung has raised its shipment forecast by 5 percent to 10 percent due to the GenAI functions of the handset, according to the analyst. Samsung introduced new 'Galaxy AI' features on the Galaxy S24 series, while Apple is expected to bring some AI features with its iOS 18 update that is expected to arrive later this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 16, Generative AI, GenAI, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac With 50 Percent Discount
Visa Finetunes its Crypto Payment Service, Onboards Web3 Firm Transak: Details

Related Stories

iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed
  2. Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi
  3. Meta Releases AI Coding Model Code Llama 70B; Calls It ‘Largest’ and ‘Best-Performing’ in Llama Family
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Visa Finetunes its Crypto Payment Service, Onboards Web3 Firm Transak: Details
  6. Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac With 50 Percent Discount
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  8. Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
  9. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024; Key Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get Car Crash Detection Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »