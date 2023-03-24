Technology News
  Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message

Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message



By ANI | Updated: 24 March 2023 13:16 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Gilles Lambert

The SBI Fraud Management team contacted the victim

Highlights
  • Mumbai woman lost Rs. 6,91,859 in an electricity scam
  • The victim received a message on phone about an unpaid electricity bill
  • The victim filed an FIR at Andheri Police station

A 65-year-old Mumbai woman became a victim of cyber fraud amounting to Rs. 6,91,859 after she responded to a fake message of an overdue electricity bill.

The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill. It further said that the electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill remains unpaid. A phone number was also provided in the message.

The victim called on the mentioned number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app 'Team viewer quick support'.

After a while victim receives three messages about the transaction of Rs. 4,62,959, Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 89,000. A total of Rs. 6,91,859 was debited from her account.

The SBI Fraud Management team contacted the victim and asked about the recent transaction on which she refused the transaction from her side.

The victim filed an FIR at Andheri Police station. Police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections 420,66(C) and 66(D) of IPC.

She reached the Andheri Police Station along with her daughter and registered an FIR about the fraud.

Further details are awaited.

Comments

Further reading: Electricity bill, Adani Electricity, SBI Fraud Management, Electricity Scam

