WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report

The aim of this feature is to enable clearer communication via WhatsApp.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp was founded in January 2009 and is currently owned by Meta

  • WhatsApp is still developing the short video feature
  • WhatApp's video messages will be limited to 60 seconds
  • The feature will prevent users from sharing these messages

WhatsApp appears to developing a new short video message feature according to a report. The purported feature will let WhatsApp's estimated 2.24 billion users record short video messages of up to 60 seconds to share with contacts within their chats. While the feature is in development, it cannot be tested by users on the beta update channel. However, a WhatsApp feature tracker has shared details of the upcoming feature along with a preview of how it might work once it is released.

Unlike the current long-format videos supported on WhatsApp, the new feature will prevent users from saving or forwarding the video messages to other contacts, that were not part of the original conversations, according to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

This short video sharing feature is currently in development on the latest iOS beta version of the instant messaging app. These video messages will all be end-to-end encrypted, safeguarding it from even being seen by WhatsApp and its parent, Meta, according to WABetaInfo. For now, it remains unclear when WhatsApp will roll out the feature.

Launched in January 2009, WhatsApp is one of the most used social networking platforms in the world. Despite its global popularity, the platform keeps testing and adding newer features to the platform.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature to let users set an expiration date for group chats and reclaim storage space.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp and Meta often come under the scanner over user data protection. Both the platforms are facing scrutiny in India after Hyderabad's Cyberabad Police unearthed a massive security breach concerning the private details of WhatsApp and Meta users.

As many as 1.2 crore WhatsApp users and 17 lakh Facebook users were targeted in the data theft, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
