WhatsApp appears to developing a new short video message feature according to a report. The purported feature will let WhatsApp's estimated 2.24 billion users record short video messages of up to 60 seconds to share with contacts within their chats. While the feature is in development, it cannot be tested by users on the beta update channel. However, a WhatsApp feature tracker has shared details of the upcoming feature along with a preview of how it might work once it is released.

Unlike the current long-format videos supported on WhatsApp, the new feature will prevent users from saving or forwarding the video messages to other contacts, that were not part of the original conversations, according to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

This short video sharing feature is currently in development on the latest iOS beta version of the instant messaging app. These video messages will all be end-to-end encrypted, safeguarding it from even being seen by WhatsApp and its parent, Meta, according to WABetaInfo. For now, it remains unclear when WhatsApp will roll out the feature.

Launched in January 2009, WhatsApp is one of the most used social networking platforms in the world. Despite its global popularity, the platform keeps testing and adding newer features to the platform.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature to let users set an expiration date for group chats and reclaim storage space.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp and Meta often come under the scanner over user data protection. Both the platforms are facing scrutiny in India after Hyderabad's Cyberabad Police unearthed a massive security breach concerning the private details of WhatsApp and Meta users.

As many as 1.2 crore WhatsApp users and 17 lakh Facebook users were targeted in the data theft, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

