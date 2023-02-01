Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and over 3,400 legal provisions decriminalised.

By Agencies | Updated: 1 February 2023 13:53 IST
Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget for 2023-2024 on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Policy will simplify KYC process while anonymising individual data
  • Three centers of excellence for artificial intelligence to be setup
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman listed out seven major priorities for the budget

The government will bring a National Data Governance policy, which will simplify the KYC process while anonymising individual data, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman said three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence would be set up in top educational institutions.

The government would also create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to be managed by NHB (National Housing Bank).

The finance minister also said to enhance ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and over 3,400 legal provisions decriminalised.

During the Union Budget speech in the House, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven priorities of the Budget. These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Some of the important highlights announced today included an agriculture accelerator fund that will be set up to help agriculture startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to Rs. 20 lakh crore.

The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve quality, scale, and scale of its products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with MSME value chain.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Budget 2023-2024, National Data Governance policy
Nothing Ear 2 Renders Leak Again, May Feature Personalised Active Noise Cancellation: Report
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers
Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government to Simplify KYC Process With National Data Governance Policy
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  3. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  4. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  5. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  7. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio Support Debuts in India
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  9. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report
  2. Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts
  4. Nothing Ear 2 Renders Leak Again, May Feature Personalised Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  5. Twitter Is Shutting Down Its CoTweets Feature for Co-Authored Tweets After Months of Testing
  6. James Gunn Announces New DC Universe Slate: Superman Legacy, Lanterns, The Batman Sequel, and More
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  8. Snap Expects Lower Revenue in First Quarter Amid Increased Competition From TikTok, Lower Ad Demand
  9. Meta's Smartwatch Leak in New Images, Tipped to Come With Android, Qualcomm SoC
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G Will Run on Snapdragon 778G SoC; Poco X5 5G Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.