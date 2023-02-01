Technology News

Union Budget 2023-24: When and Where to Watch the Live Speech by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full budget for the Modi government before the next general elections.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2023 09:59 IST
Union Budget 2023-24: When and Where to Watch the Live Speech by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Budget speech is likely to last for around two hours

Highlights
  • Union Budget 2023-24 will be tabled on February 1
  • FM Sitharaman presented Economic Survey on January 31
  • The announcements will begin at 11 am IST

Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented in the Indian Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1. A day before the budget announcement, the finance minister tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on January 31, giving a detailed report on the expenditures and earnings of the country in the ongoing financial year. As the Ministry of Finance gets all set to announce the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, here is all the information you need to watch the live screening.

Union Budget 2023-24: When to watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The announcements will begin at 11 am IST. The budget speech is likely to last for around two hours. The longest budget speech in India's history, which continued for 2 hours and 40 minutes, was presented by FM Sitharaman in 2020.

It is to be noted that this will be the last full budget for the Narendra Modi government before the next general elections, scheduled to be held in 2024.

Union Budget 2023-24: Where to watch live telecast

Those who want to watch the live telecast of Union Budget 2023-24 on TV can tune in to Sansad TV, Doordarshan as well as other news channels.

Union Budget 2023-24: How to watch live screening

Interested viewers can check the YouTube channels for Sansad TV, Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB)). It will also be broadcasted live on the government's official website for the Union budget, indiabudget.gov.in).

For those who want to read the official speech of the Finance Minister for the Union Budget 2023 can go to the Union Budget mobile application), available for download on both Android and iOS. The app will upload the complete document on February 1 after FM Sitharaman concludes her speech.

 

