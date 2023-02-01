Nothing Ear 2 is expected to launch as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds that debuted in 2021. Reports of the new audio wearable began doing the rounds last year and the earphones were reportedly spotted on certification sites, while design renders also surfaced online. Nothing, the UK company led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, is also working on the Nothing Phone 2 which is expected to debut later this year, according to Pei. A recent leak shows newer design renders of the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds and their case, along with a few specifications.

A Smartprix report has now leaked photos of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2, and it hints at some minor adjustments and upgrades from the Nothing Ear 1 that arrived in late 2021. In a notable design alteration, the noise-cancelling microphone has been relocated from the rear end of the buds to the top side. The style of the buds and their in-ear structure are unchanged, as seen in the images. The earbuds case in the leaked images appears completely transparent.

Leaked images of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds

Photo Credit: Smartprix

The upcoming Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones will support dual connectivity, as per the report, which means they will be able to connect to two devices simultaneously, allowing the user to switch between the two seamlessly.

The Nothing Ear 2 will also come equipped with a Personalised ANC feature, according to the report. ANC stands for active noise cancellation, and the earbuds are also set to allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their preference at a given time as part of a personalised ANC feature.

Another feature that will reportedly come with the Nothing Ear 2 is a transparency mode that uses the earbuds' microphones to let in ambient audio to allow the user to listen to external sounds around them while using the earbuds.

The renders seen in this report are consistent with an older leak from last year, where it was suggested that the design of the Nothing Ear 2 is similar to the Nothing Ear 1 and the inner side of the earbuds appears with a white coating.

Rumours of the imminent release of the Nothing Ear 2 were also fuelled by its appearance on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database last year. It was listed with the model number Nothing B155 and suggested that the TWS earbuds will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Nothing is yet to announce any plans to launch a successor to the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.