Nothing Ear 2 Renders Leak Again, May Feature Personalised Active Noise Cancellation: Report

Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds will reportedly support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2023 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Smartprix

A leaked image of Nothing Ear 2 seen in its transparent case

Nothing Ear 2 is expected to launch as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds that debuted in 2021. Reports of the new audio wearable began doing the rounds last year and the earphones were reportedly spotted on certification sites, while design renders also surfaced online. Nothing, the UK company led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, is also working on the Nothing Phone 2 which is expected to debut later this year, according to Pei. A recent leak shows newer design renders of the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds and their case, along with a few specifications.

A Smartprix report has now leaked photos of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2, and it hints at some minor adjustments and upgrades from the Nothing Ear 1 that arrived in late 2021. In a notable design alteration, the noise-cancelling microphone has been relocated from the rear end of the buds to the top side. The style of the buds and their in-ear structure are unchanged, as seen in the images. The earbuds case in the leaked images appears completely transparent.

nothing ear 2 earbuds smartprix nothing ear 2 earbuds

Leaked images of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

The upcoming Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones will support dual connectivity, as per the report, which means they will be able to connect to two devices simultaneously, allowing the user to switch between the two seamlessly.

The Nothing Ear 2 will also come equipped with a Personalised ANC feature, according to the report. ANC stands for active noise cancellation, and the earbuds are also set to allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their preference at a given time as part of a personalised ANC feature.

Another feature that will reportedly come with the Nothing Ear 2 is a transparency mode that uses the earbuds' microphones to let in ambient audio to allow the user to listen to external sounds around them while using the earbuds.

The renders seen in this report are consistent with an older leak from last year, where it was suggested that the design of the Nothing Ear 2 is similar to the Nothing Ear 1 and the inner side of the earbuds appears with a white coating.

Rumours of the imminent release of the Nothing Ear 2 were also fuelled by its appearance on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database last year. It was listed with the model number Nothing B155 and suggested that the TWS earbuds will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Nothing is yet to announce any plans to launch a successor to the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nothing Ear 2, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
James Gunn Announces New DC Universe Slate: Superman Legacy, Lanterns, The Batman Sequel, and More
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Comment
