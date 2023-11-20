OnePlus AI Music Studio was recently launched by the Chinese technology firm for users in India and global markets. Amid a rise in popularity of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology — tools that allow users to create content like text, images, and even code, using simple commands or controls. You do not have to own a OnePlus device in order to access the service, and the company has announced a competition centred around the tool with rewards for users from specific regions.

The new AI music studio from OnePlus is available for both Indian and non-Indian users and allows users to sign up using their email address. You can pick between rap and electronic dance music (EDM) — pop is coming soon — along with moods like happy, energetic, romantic, and sad. OnePlus previously teased the AI-powered music video creator — it was previously believed to be a new speaker from the Chinese smartphone maker.

OnePlus AI Music Studio lets you pick genres, moods, and video styles

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Once you have picked the genre and mood of your video, you can then choose from a range of themes for your music video such as cyberpunk, nature, study and work, travel — there's also a random option, along with an "AI Music Video" option. The website will then ask you to provide a prompt to describe the song. The tool will then generate an audio track and video based on the input you provided.

During our testing, we found that the AI tool produced different tracks when we reused the same options and prompts. The video generated showed an animated representation of a person that slowly turned into different characters. The vertical video (portrait orientation) can either be downloaded or published — choosing the latter will allow the company to share your video creation on the music studio's home page. You can use the share button to get your friends to get more likes — to win prizes, according to the company.

In order to popularise the new AI service, OnePlus has announced a contest for users in India, North America, and Europe. The company says it will pick 100 entries from users in all three regions. Participants will need to submit their music tracks to the company by December 17 at 5pm.

Winners selected by the company will get coupons to redeem for products on OnePlus' website, according to the company. The Chinese smartphone maker says that users can submit multiple entries, but those that have offensive or inappropriate content, or violate copyright laws, will be disqualified. The company is expected to announce the date of the results of the contest in the coming days.

