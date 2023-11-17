Technology News

OnePlus Likely to Launch a Speaker Soon; Design Officially Teased

OnePlus has not yet revealed the moniker of the teased device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 10:18 IST
OnePlus Likely to Launch a Speaker Soon; Design Officially Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The teased product could be the first speaker from the company

Highlights
  • OnePlus showed the internals of the speaker
  • The teaser was shared by the OnePlus India Instagram handle
  • OnePlus put out a half-page newspaper ad for the same
OnePlus is speculated to expand its range of audio devices soon. The company may launch a new speaker in the market. It is expected to be the first speaker from the Shenzhen-based firm. So far, OnePlus has a series of wired and wireless earphones and headphones. Earlier this year, they launched the Nord Buds 2R and Nord Buds 2 in the country. They are also expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds 3 soon. Recently, the company teased the likely launch of a speaker and also hinted at what the design could be like.

In an Instagram post, OnePlus teased the likely launch of a speaker, which is said to be the company's first-ever speaker in the market. The caption reads “Get ready to make some music,” suggesting that the device teased is an audio one. Alongside the tag of “coming soon” within the post, it also has a tagline of “the wonder of music meets the power of tech.”

The design seen in the teaser shows the internal hardware of the speaker. It shows the speaker with multiple woofers facing in different directions. This could suggest the speaker offering a 360-degree audio experience. The company has however not disclosed any further details about the upcoming product. We are also unaware of the moniker of the upcoming speaker from OnePlus.

Among audio devices from OnePlus, the Nord Buds 2R and Nord Buds 2 are available in the country at Rs. 2,199 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. The Nord Buds 2R is offered in Deep Grey and Triple Blue colour options. They pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers in the buds which support noise reduction during voice calls. It claims to offer a battery life of up to 46 hours. On the other hand, the Nord Buds 2 have Active Noise Cancellation support and up to 36 hours of battery life with the ANC feature turned off.

The company is also said to be working on a Buds 3, which has been tipped to arrive with a metallic finish. It is also likely to support 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3 or Google Fast Pair and dual connection. The earbuds are said to arrive with an IP55 rating, while the charging case could come with an IPX4 rating. Each bud is expected to get a 58mAh battery with the charging case likely to pack a 520mAh cell. They are said to provide 33 hours of battery life with the case.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Most Cryptocurrencies See Price Corrections

