WhatsApp AI Chats Shortcut Rolling Out to Some Beta Testers Alongside Status Filters

WhatsApp is making it much easier for users to discover its upcoming AI chats feature.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp hasn't revealed when AI chats will be available outside the US

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on the ability to start AI chats within the app
  • A dedicated button has now been spotted on the latest beta version
  • WhatsApp is also letting testers filter statuses on the beta channel
WhatsApp has begun rolling out a visual change designed to improve the experience of using the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) chats feature on the messaging platform. Earlier this year, the Meta-owned firm revealed that it was working on support for AI chatbots on the widely used messaging platform. These AI-powered assistants are currently available to some users in the US. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also begun testing a new section for status updates that allows you to view and filter a list of status updates.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.26 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo) some beta testers are seeing a new shortcut to initiate these chats, right from the main chat list, via a floating action button (FAB), on the latest beta version. A white button, with a multi-coloured ring is shown above the new chat button.

whatsapp ai chat shortcut wabetainfo whattsapp ai

A screenshot of the new AI button shared by the feature tracker
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Meta announced in September that it was adding AI assistants to its messaging apps on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. These chatbots are powered by Meta's large language model, Llama 2 and will be able to respond to user queries and search the web using Bing. The assistants will also be able to generate images using text prompts. They will also support AI avatars with a range of personalities, according to the company.

While it might be a while before Meta rolls out AI chats to users in other regions, the addition of the new button should make it easier for users to discover the feature on their own — compared to the additional steps required to create a new AI conversation via the new chat button.

On the other hand, WABetaInfo has also spotted a new filtered vertical list on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.3, that allows users to view all available statuses — the Instagram stories-like feature that is also available on WhatsApp — via a vertical list. The list of status updates also includes channels, according to the feature tracker.

In order to help users manage the list of statuses, the latest WhatsApp beta adds four new filters — All, Recent, Viewed, and Muted — at the top of the screen. The ability to organise and filter statuses is expected to make its way to users on the stable update channel on both iOS and Android in the future.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today:Bitcoin, Ether See Gains, Most Altcoins Follow to Trade in Profits

