Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: All You Need To Know

The processors are expected to make its way into mesh systems by second half of 2023.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 December 2022 20:25 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 systems can provide speeds of up to 5.8GBps, claims the company

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 technology is claimed to provide 20GBps total network ca
  • The company claims a 75 percent reduction in real-time latency
  • Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Platform comes with a Multi-Link Mesh feature

Qualcomm unveiled its Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform designed and optimised to meet home mesh Wi-Fi networking systems on Tuesday. The platform includes two new processors that utilise 5GHz and 6GHz frequency bands while supporting 240MHz and 320MHz channels, respectively. These specifications translate into the spectrum that is utilised by Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices. The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 systems can provide speeds of up to 5.8GBps, claims the company. The technology is paired with a Multi-Link Mesh feature that will allow for dynamic switching between available spectrums and channels.

According to an official blog post from Qualcomm announcing the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platforms, the technology is built based on modular chipset architecture which delivers over 20GBps of total system capacity.

The company claims that the processor technology has been engineered to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and immersive gaming of "today's and tomorrow's homes". The technology is currently been sampled while commercial sales are expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

“We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in home networking,” said Nick Kucharewski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies.

Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform includes a proprietary Multi-Link Mesh system that selects, aggregates or alternates links in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz unlicensed spectrum bands based on network conditions, device capabilities and home network topology. The company claims that the platform can provide a 75 percent reduction in real-time latency in congested environments as compared to Wi-Fi 6.

The system leverages a Wi-Fi 7 technology that ranges in the 5 GHz spectrum, with 240 MHz channels and 4K QAM modulation, which the company claims help deliver 80 percent higher capacity compared to Wi-Fi 6. As previously mentioned, the platform is claimed to provide 5.8GBps of peak speed to a single connected device.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform
