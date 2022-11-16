Technology News
Oppo Confirms Next Find X Flagship Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ray Tracing on Mobile Showcased

Qualcomm launched its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during its Snapdragon Summit 2022 today.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 18:50 IST
Oppo Confirms Next Find X Flagship Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ray Tracing on Mobile Showcased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Oppo

Oppo is on the list of companies committed to launching Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered devices soon

Highlights
  • “Camp Guard” has over 2,000 physical models
  • Oppo and Qualcomm optimised the PhysRay Engine 2.0 drivers
  • Ray tracing promises visual performance benefits in games

Oppo is working on its next Find X series of smartphones. Ahead of the launch announcement, the company has confirmed that its next Find X flagship smartphone will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. The Chinese smartphone brand has also showcased real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing effects on a mobile. Ray tracing technology promises immense visual performance benefits in games. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on Wednesday. The mobile platform has INT4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and supports new image sensors like the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3, and sensors supporting Sony's new HDR format.

The Chinese tech brand on Wednesday via a press release confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming high-end Find X series smartphone. Oppo has joined hands with the chipset maker for the optimisation of ray-tracing effects and textures on mobile. To give us an insight into how the feature would work, the brand has also demonstrated the ray tracing capabilities on a handset powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

Oppo has created a first-person shooter game scene called “Camp Guard” with over 2,000 physical models, 800,000 triangles, and close to 100 textures. With optimised PhysRay Engine 2.0 drivers, Oppo claims that the demo can run at 720 pixels resolution at 60 frames per second for half an hour without the handset heating up thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Further, it observes that the lights and shades of the characters and objects in the game react realistically according to the model's movement and the player's camera angle.

Further, Oppo states that it supports Qualcomm's Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, ensuring that PhysRay Engine 2.0 can run efficiently on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with improved graphics and balanced power consumption.

The ray tracing feature is shown to improve the visuals of the game. In the demo, when a soldier wearing camouflage is camping in front of an oil tanker, his shadow can be seen cast on the oil tanker according to his movement in real-time. With Oppo's Ray Traced Shadow and Alpha test, the gradient and shape can change according to the wind and camera angle.

With the support of Physically-Based Rendering (PBR) textures, Oppo claims that objects that are not in the camera can also be rendered. Less light reflective surfaces like bullets can also interact with lights with more realistic and immersive visuals. The ray tracing feature also shows the ripples in a pool to be more realistic and increases the transparency of the body of water.

Oppo's PhysRay Engine is currently open to game developers and creators globally. We can confirm more details about the engine with the launch of the next Find X series phone.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specifications, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Oppo, Oppo Find X Series, Ray Tracing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Confirms Next Find X Flagship Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ray Tracing on Mobile Showcased
