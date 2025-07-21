Technology News
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to Launch Without Notable Price Increase, Tipster Claims

Here's how much a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC might cost.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 14:24 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to Launch Without Notable Price Increase, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is expected to unveil the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in September

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to debut in September
  • MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC is also likely to arrive soon
  • Flasgship phones with these chips could arrive without major price jumps
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip is expected to be unveiled in September, and the company's latest mobile processor could arrive on flagship smartphones by the end of the year. According to a post by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, as well as the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, will not be more expensive than the current models. This means that manufacturers might be able to offer new flagship phones equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or Dimensity 9500 at the same price as their existing models.

Smartphone Memory Prices Said to Rise by Around 5 Percent, Might Affect Flagship Prices

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the prices of LPDDR5x memory increased by around five percent in recent weeks. This rise is also expected to continue between Q3 2025 and Q4 2025. The continuous increase in prices for this smartphone component could impact the cost of upcoming flagship phones, according to the leaker.

On the other hand, the tipster says that the prices of the SM8850 (believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2) and the D9500 (or the Dimensity 9500) "has not increased much". The user predicts that flagship smartphones with these processors might debut at the same prices as last year's flagships (like the iQOO 13) around CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) to CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 52,650).

While Digital Chat Station has a good track record when it comes to leaking information related to upcoming smartphones in China, the user's claim contradicts older reports that suggested companies would drop the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for more affordable alternatives this year.

Smartphone makers might still have another option in the form of the existing Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is expected to remain available even after its successor is unveiled in September, according to a MyDrivers report. The publication claims that offering an older flagship chipset could allow OEMs to introduce new models that are more affordable.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite will reportedly arrive on the Redmi K90, which is said to be priced under $350 (roughly Rs. 31,000). The presence of the high-end chip on a phone with a midrange price means customers might have to deal with less capable cameras and displays, according to the publication.

Comments

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, MediaTek
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Perplexity In Talks With Smartphone Brands to Preinstall AI-Powered Comet Browser: Report

