Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 Saw Qualcomm's Digital Chassis Solutions, Connected-Car Technologies

Qualcomm demonstrated partnerships with Indian auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Ultraviolette.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 15:25 IST
Snapdragon chips power over 350 million vehicles worldwide, as per Qualcomm

Highlights
  • Snapdragon Digital Chassis suite powers various in-vehicle systems
  • Its Indian partners include Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and Ultraviolette
  • Maruti’s upcoming e-Vitara is confirmed to use Snapdragon systems
Qualcomm showcased its latest innovations in automotive technologies at the Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025 held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The chipmaker demonstrated the Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions which comprise Snapdragon Cockpit, Snapdragon Ride, and Snapdragon Auto Connectivity. These are said to power telematics, cockpit, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and other connected-car technologies and have been tailored for India's driving environment. Its partnerships with Indian automotive brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Ultraviolette, and Hero Motor Corp. were also highlighted.

Snapdragon for India - Auto Day 2025 Highlights

At the first-ever Snapdragon for India Auto Day 2025, Qualcomm demonstrated its safe and smart mobility technologies which are aimed at transforming India's automotive and transportation landscape and providing an immersive in-vehicle experience.

The main highlight was Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a suite of automotive solutions for powering autonomy, connectivity, digital cockpit, ADAS, telematics, and other connected-car systems. It primarily comprises four key elements — Snapdragon Cockpit, Snapdragon Ride, Snapdragon Ride Flex, Snapdragon Auto Connectivity, and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud service.

From immersive in-car experiences and support safety programmes to ADAS applications and cloud-based software components, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis is aimed at helping automotive manufacturers develop vehicles that are safe, customisable, immersive, and intelligent.

On two-wheelers, the Snapdragon Ride platform enables 4G, 5G, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity. It informs the rider of nearby charging stations, delivers vehicle service alerts, helps in roadside assistance, and enables prevention against thefts.

Qualcomm also demonstrated partnerships with Indian auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra, Royal Enfield, and Utraviolette. Snapdragon chips have powered Maruti Suzuki cars since 2022, starting with the Baleno, and will also be incorporated in the upcoming e-Vitara. Meanwhile, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e support ideation, content creation, and real-time vehicle and driver collaboration, powered by Qualcomm's sensing software and audio processing along with will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI and Melodic Drive.

Another notable showcase was Qualcomm's Flex SoC. It is a commercial SoC solution which combines cockpit, driver monitoring, driver assistance, and autonomous driving systems on a unified SoC architecture. It powers features such as infotainment, driver monitoring, computer vision, maps, networking, and cybersecurity in vehicles.

There were also more than a 120 demonstrations of various Qualcomm solutions that power automotive technologies.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon for India, Snapdragon Auto Day, ADAS
Shaurya Tomer
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

