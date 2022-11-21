Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to have Qualcomm SoCs globally

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores

The Galaxy S23 series will succeed the Galaxy S22 series from 2022 (pictured: Galaxy S22)

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S23 series will mostly ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 global
  • The lineup is expected to be unveiled in February 2023
  • It’s yet to be seen if all the Galaxy S23s will use this special SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in February 2023 and will most likely be the first set of Galaxy smartphones to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The latest rumour hints at the fact that the flagship Galaxy trio might just have a special version of Qualcomm's newest SoC with overclocked CPU and GPU cores. Earlier this year, Samsung and Qualcomm signed a multi-year agreement where it was hinted that Samsung would use mostly Snapdragon SoCs in its Galaxy S23 series, which means Exynos-powered S23 handsets would be a lot less.

Samsung has had a longstanding relationship with Qualcomm and in the past, we've seen Galaxy S-series smartphones being the first to ship with flagship Qualcomm SoCs before anyone else, so it's no surprise to hear that Samsung's next big launch would have special edition SoCs that are tailor-made for its flagships.

This new information comes via prolific Twitter tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), who tweeted that Samsung will have a special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC where the CPU's prime core will have a frequency of 3.36GHz (vs 3.2GHz) and the Adreno GPU will have a frequency of 719MHz (vs 680MHz). These are both maximum frequencies that the SoC can ramp up to, when the need arises. Ice Universe doesn't explicitly mention that this special edition SoC will be in the Galaxy S23 series, but considering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is Qualcomm's flagship SoC, it's obvious that the S23 series would be one of the first to get it.

Being able to run at a higher frequency than stock also introduces the possibility of more heat build up, so it'll be interesting to see how Samsung handles this with its cooling system. I would not be surprised if Samsung decides to use this overclocked SoC in just the Galaxy S23 Ultra, since that phone is expectedly going to be heavier and larger than the other two, which means it could have a more effective cooling solution. This would also let Samsung have yet another differentiator between its Ultra model and the other two.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series has been in the rumor mill for quite a few weeks now. The lineup is expected to include three models — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The rumoured Ultra model is said to carry a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor. The main rear camera sensor could have a pixel size of 0.6-micron pixels and an f/1.7 aperture.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm, Samsung
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Featured video of the day
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  3. A World Without Twitter: Here's What It Could Mean for Users
  4. Flipkart to Shut Down eBay India, Open New Refurbished Goods Platform
  5. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Layoffs: Firms Appeal to Disdain of Elon Musk's Management to Woo Ex-Twitter Staff
  2. Google, Apple, Face In-Depth CMA Probe Into Mobile Browser Dominance, UK Watchdog Says
  3. Kenyan Lawmakers Open Talks on Taxing Crypto, Here’s What's Known
  4. Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins November 24, Discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, More
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
  7. FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
  9. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  10. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.