Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced

Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced

Oppo’s Air Glass 2 will have smart functions like navigation, calling, and voice-to-text, in addition to vision correction.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 December 2022 19:37 IST
Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced

Photo Credit: Oppo

The OHealth H1 health monitor is Oppo's first smart healthcare product

Highlights
  • Oppo's OHealth H1 health monitor reads heart rate, blood oxygen levels
  • The MariSilicon Y audio chip is said to benefit spatial audio experience
  • Oppo’s Air Glass 2 assisted reality glasses can also place phone calls

Oppo announced three new products at its annual technology event Oppo Inno Day 2022 held on Wednesday. The offerings include a pair of assisted reality (aR) glasses dubbed the Oppo Air Glass 2, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, and the MariSilicon Y SoC. The Chinese manufacturer, however, has not announced an official release date for the products. The health monitoring device is Oppo's first product under the OHealth brand that focusses on smart healthcare.

Oppo Air Glass 2 weighs approximately 38 grams and its resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens will support vision correction and a host of other customisations. Oppo claims the glasses can place a phone call, translate in real time, and also provide location-based navigation. The Air Glass 2 also features voice-to-text capabilities to help hearing-impaired users, the company said.

The OHealth H1 health monitoring device, meanwhile, brings together six health data monitoring functions in a single device. Oppo claims the device can measure blood oxygen levels, produce an electrocardiogram (ECG), and record heart and lung auscultation.

The OHealth H1 can also take readings for heart rate and body temperature, and perform sleep tracking function. The device weighs 95 grams and comes in a portable size.

Oppo's third product at the Inno Day event was MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, the successor to the MariSilicon X. The company claims that the MariSilicon Y is one of the first SoCs to use N6RF process technology.

The SoC features a self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that Oppo claims increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by 50 percent as compared to other Bluetooth SoCs on the market. It comes equipped with URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU capable of transmitting 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio over Bluetooth, according to the company.

Oppo said the audio chip, meant for wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, is capable of providing audio quality similar to a wired connection and would especially benefit spatial audio experience of users.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Inno Day 2022, Air Glass 2, OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
Featured video of the day
Jabra Evolve2 Buds: One Fit for All Ears

Related Stories

Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  4. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  6. All You Need to Know About Avatar: The Way of Water
  7. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
  2. Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
  3. Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon
  4. FTX Collapse: Crypto Exchange to Fight Bahamas Demand for Access to Internal Records, Data
  5. YouTube Introduces Improved Bot Detection Feature, to Notify Users Posting Spam Comments: Details
  6. Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
  7. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  8. Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know
  9. Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
  10. Binance Pay Launches in US Amid Massive Withdrawals Shaking Up Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.