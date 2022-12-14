Oppo announced three new products at its annual technology event Oppo Inno Day 2022 held on Wednesday. The offerings include a pair of assisted reality (aR) glasses dubbed the Oppo Air Glass 2, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, and the MariSilicon Y SoC. The Chinese manufacturer, however, has not announced an official release date for the products. The health monitoring device is Oppo's first product under the OHealth brand that focusses on smart healthcare.

Oppo Air Glass 2 weighs approximately 38 grams and its resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens will support vision correction and a host of other customisations. Oppo claims the glasses can place a phone call, translate in real time, and also provide location-based navigation. The Air Glass 2 also features voice-to-text capabilities to help hearing-impaired users, the company said.

The OHealth H1 health monitoring device, meanwhile, brings together six health data monitoring functions in a single device. Oppo claims the device can measure blood oxygen levels, produce an electrocardiogram (ECG), and record heart and lung auscultation.

The OHealth H1 can also take readings for heart rate and body temperature, and perform sleep tracking function. The device weighs 95 grams and comes in a portable size.

Oppo's third product at the Inno Day event was MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, the successor to the MariSilicon X. The company claims that the MariSilicon Y is one of the first SoCs to use N6RF process technology.

The SoC features a self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that Oppo claims increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by 50 percent as compared to other Bluetooth SoCs on the market. It comes equipped with URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU capable of transmitting 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio over Bluetooth, according to the company.

Oppo said the audio chip, meant for wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, is capable of providing audio quality similar to a wired connection and would especially benefit spatial audio experience of users.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.