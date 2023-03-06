Technology News

RBI Launches Digital Payments Campaign for Wide-Scale Adoption, Raising Awareness

RBI said that a significant portion of the population was still not aware of digital payments or was not using them despite being aware.

By ANI | Updated: 6 March 2023 17:03 IST
RBI Launches Digital Payments Campaign for Wide-Scale Adoption, Raising Awareness

Photo Credit: Reuters

RBI’s new initiative is called ‘Har Payment Digital’

Highlights
  • The usage of digital payments in India has seen exponential growth
  • RBI conducted a survey covering 90,000 respondents
  • Digital Payments Awareness Week 2023 to take place from March 6 to 12

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched mission Har Payment Digital with the objective of making every citizen a user of digital payments as part of Digital Payments Awareness Week (DPAW) 2023 from March 6 to 12.

Digital Payment Apnao, Auron ko Bhi Sikhao (Adopt digital payments and Teach others also) -- will be the theme for this awareness week, according to the central bank's statement released today.

Over the last few years, the usage of digital payments in India has seen exponential growth. Citizens of the country have embraced digital payments for the speed, convenience, and security that it offers, the RBI, in the statement, said, adding, "However, a significant portion of the population is still not aware of digital payments or is not using them despite being aware."

Considering the benefits that digital payments bring to the country, it is necessary to create more awareness and further increase the usage of digital payments. With this objective, the Reserve Bank said it had been observing a targeted campaign - DPAW every year as part of the continuous efforts towards increasing financial awareness.

A recent RBI survey covering 90,000 respondents revealed that while 42 percent respondents had used digital payments; 35 percent were non-users though aware of digital payments while 23 percent were not aware.

This year, 'Har Payment Digital' (HPD) mission would be launched that would run till the period of Vision 2025 and intends to convert these non-users into users of digital payments.

Vision 2025 has its theme -- E-Payments for Everyone, Everywhere and Everytime -- and it would be apt to have the mission HPD coinciding with it to encourage universal adoption of digital payments by the citizens of the country.

For the purpose, this year's DPAW theme of -- Digital Payment Apnao; Auron ko Bhi Sikhao -- intends to create a chain of digital payment users who would teach people around them about the benefits of digital payments, to encourage adoption and propagate this chain to a national scale, according to the statement.

Starting this week, RBI in partnership with banks and other participants of payment systems will carry out a multimodal campaign covering print, television, radio and social media during the week around the theme. Users of digital payments will be encouraged to teach non-users about the ease, safety and convenience of digital payments to fulfil the mission every citizen a digital payments user.

Various activities will also be organized to facilitate the participation of maximum people around the theme.

Some of the activities that will be organised to facilitate the participation of maximum people around the theme are Jan Bhagidari Events, 75 Digital Villages Programme, Partnering with Youth and Awareness Message in Villages.

Jan Bhagidari Events: RBI regional offices will conduct -- Jan Bhagidari -- or mass scale people involvement programmes, such as walkathon/marathon/quiz or painting competitions at schools or colleges/townhall meetings/plantation drives, to enhance awareness on a large scale about the mission and the theme of the campaign and to encourage adoption of digital payments in the process.

With 75 years of Independence, the launch of 75 Digital Villages programme: Payment system operators will adopt 75 villages across the country to convert them into digital payment enabled villages (both from user literacy and acceptance purpose. These villages would be distinct from those in the districts covered under the digital banking units (DBUs); expanding and deepening of Digital Payments Ecosystem (EDDPE); and the aspirational districts programme.

Partnering with Youth (March 2023): Social media competition on digital payments awareness will be organised for members of the public with focus on the young generation. The regional offices will conduct events in schools/colleges where the youth would be encouraged to become individual brand ambassadors of the campaign by spreading the message -- Digital Payment Apanao, Auron Ko Bhi Sikhao.

Digital payment adoption and awareness message in villages: RBI intends to partner with appropriate agencies to reach out to villages across the country to propagate the campaign theme message "Digital Payment Apnao, Auron ko Bhi Sikhao" by sharing videos and teaching villagers about ease, safety, convenience and usage of digital payments.

RBI said the campaign would also be sustained beyond this week to a longer period to leave a strong imprint on the public regarding the benefits of digital payments that are expected to lead to wide-scale adoption of digital payments.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: RBI, Digital Payments, India
New Bill Could Ban TikTok, Other Foreign Technology Products in US Over Data Collection Concerns
Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Begins Today: Sale Offers, Discounts
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023

Related Stories

RBI Launches Digital Payments Campaign for Wide-Scale Adoption, Raising Awareness
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. iPhone 15 Base Variant Could Sport This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  5. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. Netflix India Renews Class for a Second Season
  9. Amazon '5th Gear' 5G Store With Discounts Offers Launched in India
  10. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
  3. iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7x Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut; India Launch Date Leaked: Report
  4. Amazon '5th Gear' 5G Store With Exchange Discounts, No Cost EMIs, Free Prime Membership Announced in India
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Launch Date Set for March 22, Qualcomm Executive Reportedly Leaks Details of Nothing Phone 2 SoC
  6. iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models
  7. Pakistan Banks Turn to Blockchain Technology to Update Customers' KYC Details Amid Economic Turmoil
  8. Delhi Man Duped of Rs. 29 Lakh Over Discounted iPhone Sale on Instagram
  9. Moto G73 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Commits to Setting Up Manufacturing Facility in Telangana ‘As Early as Possible’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.