Technology News

Digital Payments Transformed Governance, Financial Inclusion in India, Says PM Modi at G20 Meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das jointly chaired the meeting.

By ANI | Updated: 24 February 2023 13:02 IST
Digital Payments Transformed Governance, Financial Inclusion in India, Says PM Modi at G20 Meet

Photo Credit: Twitter/DFS

PM Modi said India's UPI ecosystem can be a template for many other countries

Highlights
  • Modi said Indian consumers and producers are optimistic about the future
  • The PM stressed that the role of technology is increasingly dominant
  • Digital payments helped contactless, seamless transactions during COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's digital payments ecosystem has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living in the country.

With the aim to foster global economic cooperation, the first G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting is being held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das jointly chaired the meeting.

In his opening remarks at the meeting via a video message, PM Modi said, "You represent the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world is facing serious economic difficulties. The Covid pandemic had delivered a once-a-century blow to the global economy. Many countries, especially developing economies are still coping with its aftereffects. We are also witnessing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world."

"We need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for many global challenges, like climate change," PM Modi said during the meeting.

Prime Minister said Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future.

"We hope that you will be able to transmit the same positive spirit to the global economy. I would urge that your discussion will focus on the most vulnerable citizens of the world. Only by creating an inclusive agenda can win back the confidence of the world," he told the Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors.

The PM stressed that the role of technology is increasingly dominant in the world of finance. "However, some recent innovations in digital finance also pose a risk of destabilisation and misuse," Prime Minister noted.

During the Covid pandemic, he said digital payments enabled contactless and seamless transactions.

"Over the past few years, we have created a highly secure, trusted and efficient public digital infrastructure. Our Digital payments ecosystem has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living. India's UPI ecosystem can be a template for many other countries. We would be happy to share our experiences with the world. G20 can be a medium for this," PM Modi said.

He further said, "During our G20 presidency, we have created a new Fintech platform, which allows our global G20 guests to use India's path-breaking digital payment platform UPI." PM Modi called for a collective effort in strengthening multilateral development banks for global challenges, like climate change and others.

"I hope that you will explore how the power of tech can be used for good while developing standards to regulate its possible risks. India's own experience can be a model," he added.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: UPI, Digital Payment, India, G20, RBI, Shaktikanta Das, Nirmala Sitharaman
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Render Leaks Suggest Similar Camera Module Design as Galaxy S23 Series
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

Digital Payments Transformed Governance, Financial Inclusion in India, Says PM Modi at G20 Meet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G May Sport S23 Series' Camera Design
  2. Google Photos With Magic Eraser, HDR Video Effect Rolling Out to These Users
  3. Why Netflix Is Cutting Prices of Its Subscription Plans in Some Countries
  4. YouTube Music Rolls Out New Customised Playlist Option for Mobile: Report
  5. Nokia C02 With 480p Display, Removable Battery Launched
  6. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. Oppo Enco Air 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. India's UPI Ecosystem Can Be a Template for Other Nations: PM Modi at G20
#Latest Stories
  1. Digital Payments Transformed Governance, Financial Inclusion in India, Says PM Modi at G20 Meet
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Render Leaks Suggest Similar Camera Module Design as Galaxy S23 Series
  3. MCU’s Thunderbolts casts Oscar-nominated Steven Yeun: Report
  4. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New Criminal Charges, Allegedly Made Over 300 Illegal Political Donations
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Fall as Market Decline Continues: All Details
  6. Nokia C02 With 480p LCD Display, Removable Battery Launched: All Details
  7. India Has No Plans to Incentivise CBDC Users Despite Tedious Onboarding: Details
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold Over 12 Million Copies Worldwide, WB Games Confirms
  9. Netflix Cuts Prices of Subscription Plans Up to Half in Some Countries as Shares Drop 5 Percent
  10. Google in ‘Gross Violation’ of CCI Order, Charging App Developers 11 to 26 Percent Commission: ADIF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.