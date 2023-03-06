Technology News
New Bill Could Ban TikTok, Other Foreign Technology Products in US Over Data Collection Concerns

The bill comes at a time when TikTok is under intensifying pressure over concerns that data about US users could end up in the hands of China.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 March 2023 10:24 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The White House last week gave agencies 30 days to ensure that TikTok is not on any federal devices

Highlights
  • Over 30 US states, Canada, EU have banned TikTok from state-owned devices
  • Details about the proposed bill are not yet available
  • Senator Warner said TikTok "can be a propaganda tool"

Two US senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.

Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said TikTok would be "one of the potentials" for review under the bill. The Democratic senator made the comments on Fox News Sunday.

The bill comes at a time when TikTok is under intensifying pressure over concerns that data about U.S. users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok, in what would be the most far-reaching U.S. restriction on any social media app.

The White House last week gave government agencies 30 days to ensure that TikTok is not on any federal devices and systems. More than 30 US states, Canada and European Union policy institutions have also banned TikTok from being loaded onto state-owned devices.

Warner said he was concerned that TikTok "can be a propaganda tool" based on the types of videos it sends to users.

He said the bill he plans to introduce "would say, in terms of foreign technology coming into America, we've got to have a systematic approach to make sure we can ban or prohibit it when necessary."

He said he planned to introduce the legislation this week with Republican Senator John Thune. A spokesperson for Warner said they expected to make an announcement on Tuesday.

Details about the proposed bill were not available on Sunday. A spokesman for Thune did not immediately respond to questions about the plan.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: TikTok, TikTok Ban, US, China
Texts, Documents Reveal Crypto Exchange Binance Planned to Avoid US Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $22,000 as Small Dips in Value Lower Prices of Most Altcoins
Featured video of the day
All About MWC 2023

