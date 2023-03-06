Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone that was launched in India last month, will be available to purchase for the first time today as part of an early access sale. The handset made its debut in December and in global markets at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, alongside the Xiaomi 13. As part of the early access sale, customers can avail of discount offers on bank cards as well as exchange offers that lower the price of the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India, availability

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 79,999 and the handset is sold in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour variants. The early access sale for the smartphone will begin at 12pm (noon) today via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will go on sale in India on March 10.

Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 with ICICI Bank card transactions. They can also avail of exchange discounts of Rs. 8,000 for their existing smartphone, while Xiaomi and Redmi phones can be exchanged for a Rs. 12,000 discount, according to the company.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. it is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The camera setup has been tuned by Leica, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the first flagship phone to feature Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens.

The recently launched Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 32-megapixel camera located at the top of the smartphone's display in a centrally-aligned hole punch cutout, for selfies and video chats.

This smartphone offers 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and NFC. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. While the handset doesn't have an official certification, the company says the handset conforms to IP68 standards for dust and water resistance.

