Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products

Tencent said its foundation AI model named "Hunyuan" has been integrated with a range of products.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2023 17:27 IST
This comes after Chinese regulators published a set on interim rules on generative AI last month

  • AI has become a focus for Tencent in recent months
  • Tencent listed Tencent Games, WeChat as lines of business testing AI
  • Tencent said AI will be a signficant "growth multiplier"

China's Tencent Holdings said on Thursday that it has started internal testing of its self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) model, which is now being integrated with a number of internal services and products. 

In a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday, Tencent said its foundation AI model named "Hunyuan" has been integrated with a range of products such as Tencent Cloud, Tencent Meeting and Tencent Docs.

"The Tencent Hunyuan large model, completely developed by ourselves from scratch, has now entered the application testing phase within the company," the company said.

This comes after Chinese regulators published a set on interim rules on generative AI last month, paving the way for Chinese tech companies such as Tencent and Alibaba to roll out products with AI features as soon as late August once they obtain approvals. 

AI has become a focus for Tencent in recent months. Reuters first reported the company's effort to develop the Hunyuan model in February. In a call with analysts in May, Tencent said AI will be a signficant "growth multiplier". 

On Thursday, Tencent also listed Tencent Games, Tencent Advertising, QQ Browser, WeChat Search and Tencent Fintech as lines of business that have been testing the Hunyuan model recently. 

"Initial effects have been achieved and more businesses and applications are in the process of being connected (to the model)," the Shenzhen-based company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: China, Tencent, AI model, Hunyan, Tencent Cloud, Tencent Docs
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 Introduced in Lok Sabha
Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data

