Technology News
English Edition

Apple Said to be Considering Hiking iPhone Prices

Apple is among the most prominent firms caught in US-China trade tensions.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2025 20:06 IST
Apple Said to be Considering Hiking iPhone Prices

Photo Credit: Reuters

The price of the cheapest iPhone 16 model could go from $799 to $1,142 due to tariffs

Highlights
  • Apple plans to source a majority of the iPhones from India
  • Apple may lose market share to rivals that are loading up phones with AI
  • Apple is planning on coupling the price hikes with new features
Advertisement

Apple is weighing price hikes for its upcoming fall iPhone lineup but is keen to avoid linking any increases to US tariffs on imports from China, where most of its devices are assembled, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The technology giant's shares were up seven percent in premarket trading, tracking gains in the wider market after Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily slash the reciprocal tariffs on Monday. But Chinese imports will still be subject to a 30 percent levy in the US.

Apple is among the most prominent firms caught in US-China trade tensions, which intensified in recent months after a series of tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Raising prices could help Apple cushion higher costs stemming from the tariffs that have hampered global supply chains and forced the company to shift more production to India.

Apple said earlier this month that tariffs were expected to add about $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,638 crore) in costs during the April-June quarter and that it would source a majority of the iPhones sold in the US in the period from India.

Analysts have for months speculated about a price increase from Apple, but warned that such a move could cost it market share, especially as rivals such as Samsung try to attract consumers with AI features that Apple has been slow to roll out.

The cheapest iPhone 16 model was launched in the US with a sticker price of $799, but could cost as much as $1,142 (roughly Rs. 96,918) due to tariffs, per projections last month from Rosenblatt Securities, which say the cost could rise by 43 percent.

The WSJ report said Apple was planning on coupling the price hikes with new features and design changes including an ultrathin design, which could help justify the increases.

Amazon.com was in the crosshairs of the White House last month after its low-cost Haul unit weighed listing import charges due to US tariffs, prompting the Trump administration to accuse the company of engaging in a hostile political act.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, US, China, Tariffs, US China Trade War
India Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Apple Posts Highest Growth: IDC
Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface

Related Stories

Apple Said to be Considering Hiking iPhone Prices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  2. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  3. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  4. Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Message IDs for Filtering Messages
  5. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back
  7. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  8. Apple's 20th iPhone Anniversary May Witness Several New Product Launches
#Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Logs 300 Percent Rise in Electricity Theft Linked to Illegal Crypto Mining: Report
  2. Amazon's New Vulcan Robots for Fulfilment Centres Have a ‘Sense of Touch’
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2400 Chipset
  4. Honor Magic V5 Reportedly Listed on MIIT, 3C Certification Sites; Battery, Charging Details Surface
  5. Apple Said to be Considering Hiking iPhone Prices
  6. India Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Apple Posts Highest Growth: IDC
  7. Microsoft Expands Copilot Pages to All Users, to Offer a Collaborative Space for Creative Projects
  8. Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September
  9. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Use Flat 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  10. Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »