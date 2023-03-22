Technology News

US FTC Seeks Information on Cloud Computing Companies' Business Practices

The US cloud computing business is dominated by four providers that include Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Oracle.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2023 23:45 IST
US FTC Seeks Information on Cloud Computing Companies' Business Practices

Europe's antitrust authority also recently began probing Microsoft's licensing agreements

Highlights
  • The FTC has taken strong stance against perceived abuse of market power
  • The public will have until May 22 to submit a comment
  • FTC staff are interested in the impact of cloud computing on industries

The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it is seeking information from the public on cloud computing companies' business practices including details on their market power, competition and potential security issues.

The US cloud computing business is dominated by four providers that include Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Oracle. None of the companies immediately responded to a request for comment.

"Swathes of the economy now seem reliant on a small number of cloud computing providers," said FTC Chair Lina Khan on Twitter. She added that the FTC "is seeking public input on how the current market structure and business practices of cloud providers affect competition and data security."

The FTC and Justice Department under President Joe Biden have taken a strong stance against the perceived abuse of market power by challenging numerous mergers, cracking down on what it calls "junk fees", and other actions aimed at giving consumers more say in the services they use.

Recently, regulators have started to focus on the cloud. Europe's antitrust authority began probing Microsoft's licensing agreements that discouraged rival cloud usage, prompting changes by the company in October that critics still called insufficient. Fees to take data out of various providers' clouds have also drawn scrutiny from smaller players.

FTC staff are interested in the impact of cloud computing on industries including "healthcare, finance, transportation, e-commerce, and defense," according to its press release.

The public will have until May 22 to submit a comment on the FTC "Request for information".

The agency is asking for comments on which segments of the economy rely on a handful of cloud service providers, detail on contract negotiations, incentives to buy more services from a single provider, detail on services provided and information on notifications related to security.

The consumer protection agency noted it has targeted companies that failed to put in place security safeguards to protect data stored on third-party cloud computing services including one involving the alcohol delivery platform Drizly and another focused on education technology provider Chegg.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US FTC, Clod computing, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Alphabet, Oracle
EU Proposes Rule to Let Consumers Get Worn-Out Electronics Repaired From Producers for Up to 10 Years
OpenAI-Integrated Microsoft Bing Outperforms Google in Page Visits Growth

Related Stories

US FTC Seeks Information on Cloud Computing Companies' Business Practices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document, Launches 6G R&D Test Bed
  3. Duolingo Launches Language Learner Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4: All Details
  4. Beats Studio Buds+ Reportedly in the Works With Automatic Switching Support
  5. Oppo's Enco Free 3 Use Drivers Made From Bamboo Fiber: All Details
  6. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Review
  9. Crypto Experts Dismiss Ex-Coinbase CTO’s Prediction of BTC Hitting $1 Mn
  10. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, US Prosecutors Close to Reaching New Bail Terms
#Latest Stories
  1. USDC Issuer Circle Says Executive's Twitter Giveaway Offer Was Scam, Account Was Hacked
  2. Tencent to Maintain Cost-Cutting Measures Amid First Drop in Annual Revenue
  3. Asteroid Discovery Suggests Ingredients for Life on Earth Came From Space
  4. OpenAI-Integrated Microsoft Bing Outperforms Google in Page Visits Growth
  5. US FTC Seeks Information on Cloud Computing Companies' Business Practices
  6. EU Proposes Rule to Let Consumers Get Worn-Out Electronics Repaired From Producers for Up to 10 Years
  7. Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details
  8. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department to Share TDS, Transaction Information
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report
  10. Adobe Firefly Family Of Creative AI Generators Announced: All You Need To Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.