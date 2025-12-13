With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ all systems go, Rocket Lab ended the very last qualification tests on the novel "Hungry Hippo" fairing for its next Neutron rocket. With this accomplishment, the company is a great step further from the first launch of the vehicle, which is now expected in 2026. The one-of-a-kind concept of the fairing will help to raise the technological level of the reusable rocket and lower the price in the highly competitive space launch ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌market.

A New Kind of Fairing for Reusability

According to the company, the Hungry Hippo remains attached to Neutron's booster, unlike conventional fairings that separate and fall away mid-flight. It opens only briefly to deploy the second stage and payload before closing again for the booster's return to Earth. This "captured fairing" approach is designed to streamline reuse by avoiding ocean recovery and refurbishment.

Rocket Lab says the fairing passed structural load tests, pressure trials, and repeated open-and-close cycles under flight-like conditions. The completed fairing has now been transported to Launch Complex 3 in Virginia for integration with the first stage.

Why This Matters for Space Launches

Neutron has the design of a medium-lift, partially reusable rocket that can place a body in orbit with a heavy payload, with a lift capacity of approximately 13,000 kg. In an effort to make reuses of launch efforts and accelerate the pace in a sector largely governed by the exploits of SpaceX Falcon 9, the reusable Neutron features, such as the Hungry Hippo fairing, and the first-stage booster propelled by nine Archimedes engines, are the targets.

The development of Neutron is a definite sign of Rocket Lab's desire to extend its operations to the higher sphere of bigger and more competitive launching services.