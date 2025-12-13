Technology News
OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Come With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 4K Video Recording Support

The 32-megapixel sensor on the OnePlus 15R is teased to have autofocus capability to eliminate blurry selfies.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 December 2025 14:00 IST
OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Come With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 4K Video Recording Support

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15R is confirmed to come in three colourways, including Charcoal Black (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R is said to be first R-series phone to get 4K video recording
  • The handset will debut with autofocus capability on the front camera
  • It will be launched in India during a live keynote in Bengaluru on Dec 17
The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be launched in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The company has been revealing several details about the upcoming smartphone in the days leading up to its debut. As part of the latest announcement, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This joins earlier announcements regarding its display and camera capabilities.

OnePlus 15R's Selfie Camera

The OnePlus 15R will have the “most advanced selfie camera ever fitted to an R Series device”, the company said in a press note. The 32-megapixel sensor is teased to have autofocus capability, which means it can automatically adjust the lens to eliminate blurry selfies.

Apart from this, the OnePlus 15R is also claimed to be the first R Series handset to support 4K 30fps video recording on the front camera. For context, its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R, has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that supports video recording in up to 1080p resolution.

Per previous announcements, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate — the same as the flagship OnePlus 15. The company claims it will have a pixel density of 450 pixels per inch (PPI) and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The display is said to support a brightness range between 2 nits to 1,800 nits.

The Detailmax Engine, which debuted with the OnePlus 15, will also be available on the OnePlus 15R. It is teased to support three advanced camera features, including Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine.

For performance, OnePlus will equip the 15R with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. It is claimed to be the first handset to launch with this chipset and has been co-optimised with Qualcomm. The phone is also confirmed to have the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip.

It will pack a 7,400mAh battery — the largest cell of any OnePlus device in India to date. The company claims it will still retain 80 percent of its capacity after four years. We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch of the OnePlus 15R on December 17.

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 Update for iPhone With Liquid Glass Customisation, Changes to Apple Music, and More

OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Come With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 4K Video Recording Support
