More than 6,000 exoplanets (planets orbiting other stars), one of the most rapidly expanding frontiers in science, have now been confirmed by astronomers. Their search of other worlds has been transformed within a span of thirty years, which started as a form of speculation, to accurate detection. However, in the midst of this wave of discoveries, scientists believe that the most exciting period is ahead. The following decade might not only change the exoplanet study to counting planets, but also analysing their atmospheres - and possibly even, their habitability.

Key Milestones in Exoplanet Discovery

According to a report, exoplanet science was pioneered in 1995 as the first planet to orbit a Sun-like star (51 Pegasi b ) was discovered. As of 2025, the number has grown through mission projects such as NASA Kepler (launched 2009, 2,600 planets-ish) and its follow-up TESS (2018, hundreds of more).

Exoplanets are confirmed in approximately 6,000 now, increasing from 5,000 in 2022, a realistic exponential increase in exoplanet discoveries. There were numerous gas giants and super-Earths that were not previously known to our solar system, and in most cases, early discoveries were surprising.

Future Horizons in Exoplanet Exploration

The next few decades are set to see the discovery change to characterisation. Such missions as ESA PLATO and NASA Roman Space Telescope will pursue Earth-sized planets in habitable environments, whereas JWST and ARIEL will examine their chemical fingerprints.

NASA has suggested a mission in space, the Habitable Worlds Observatory, to directly image Earth-like worlds by the 2040s, which would mark a milestone that would reshape our cosmic view. It is hoped that the next generation of telescopes will help us finally have an answer to the oldest question that humanity might have ever had --- Are we alone?