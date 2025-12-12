Technology News
JWST Detects Oldest Supernova Ever Seen, Linked to GRB 250314A

The James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed the oldest supernova ever observed, linked to GRB 250314A just 730 million years after the Big Bang, offering rare insights into the universe’s earliest stars and galaxies.

Updated: 12 December 2025 23:17 IST
Photo Credit: Space

Webb spots record-breaking supernova, illuminating the universe’s dawn

  • Webb confirms supernova from 730 million years post-Big Bang
  • Event linked to distant GRB 250314A at redshift ~7.3
  • Offers insight into earliest stars and galaxy formation
Astronomers​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reported the discovery of the oldest supernova ever seen — a blast linked to a time when the cosmos was just around 730 million years old. As a result of its association with gamma-ray burst GRB 250314A, this finding exemplifies the power of the Webb to trace the most remote stellar explosions in the universe and to provide insight into the formation of the first galaxies and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stars.

Unveiling GRB 250314A: A Stellar Explosion from the Early Universe

According to the paper, this‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ violent event, labelled GRB 250314A, was initially identified by the French–Chinese SVOM satellite on March 14, 2025, as a bright gamma-ray flash – the extreme-energy signature of the most powerful events in the universe. Subsequent observations by ground-based telescopes and JWST enabled scientists to determine its redshift of about 7.3, thus locating the explosion only 730 million years after the Big Bang.

After that, the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of Webb captured the dim, reddened light of the supernova and the galaxy that hosted it, thereby verifying the earliest supernova as the one observed so far, and Webb's own record at 1.8 billion years after the Big Bang was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌broken.

Why This Discovery Matters

Such discoveries offer a unique chance to study the host environments that give rise to the first star generations in the universe. Understanding star formation, metal production, and galaxy growth well below these extremely early times is possible because JWST resolves the host galaxy. This outcome validates Webb's potent ability to examine individual stellar explosions from the first billion years of the universe, providing fresh perspectives on cosmic origins.

 

Further reading: Science, Telescope, Galaxy, Space, Supernova
Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro Chip, 8-Inch OLED Inner Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Astronomers Observe Star’s Wobbling Orbit, Confirming Einstein’s Frame-Dragging

