Supernatural Thriller Jatadhara Arrives on OTT: Where to Watch Sonakashi Sinha-Starrer Film Online?

Jatadhara marks the Telugu debut of Sonakshi Sinha, who stars as the antagonist Dhanapisachini.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Jatadhara has an IMDb rating of 3.8 out of 10

Highlights
  • Supernatural mythological thriller released on 7 November 2025
  • Sudheer Babu’s Shiva fiercely battles Sonakshi Sinha’s terrifying demonic
  • Telugu version streaming on Amazon Prime Video; Hindi OTT release pending
Jatadhara is a Telugu-language supernatural mystery thriller that mixes mythology, horror and mystery. It is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal and stars Sudheer Babu as the main lead, alongside Sonakshi Sihna. The movie is based on ancient temple lore. The film explores the themes of greediness behind rituals, the spiritual forces, and other elements related to it. These all connect with dark themes and many twists.

When and Where to Watch

Jatadhara was released in theatres on November 7, 2025. After its theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and Hindi original languages. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Jatadhara's trailer was released on October 17, 2025 and showcases the dark world of black magic and ancient practices with supernatural energies. This story starts with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The mythical practices which are followed in the temples are being questioned and navigated by a few people and there is an ancient, forbidden dark ritual named Pisachi Bandhanam that includes deadly sealed spirits.

As the seal breaks, Dhanapisachini awakes and a battle takes place against the ghost hunter named Shiva -- a fight of faith, guarding evil, scepticism, and treasure.

Cast and Crew

The supernatural action-mythological thriller Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu in an intense role as Shiva. Sonakshi Sinha makes her Telugu debut as the antagonist, Dhanapisachini (Demon of Greed). The ensemble cast also features Divya Khossla and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment.

Reception

Jatadhara has had a mixed reception from fans and critics. The film has an IMDb rating of 3.8 out of 10.

 

Further reading: OTT, Prime video
OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
Pharma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Malayalam Medical Thriller Web Series

