Aaromaley is a Tamil-language romantic comedy directed by Sarang Thiagu, who is notable for his romantic work. The film is full of situational drama, and it deals with the emotional interest of the viewers in a very subtle manner as the situations flow through unforeseen circumstances. It takes place in stunning scenery. Filled with love and desire, confusion and healing. It is sort of an emotional rollercoaster, but the emotions are portrayed excellently through time and moments.

When and Where to Watch

Aaromaley can be watched on JioHotstar beginning December 12. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

Aaromaley's trailer, which was released on YouTube, begins with a colourful narration, fully laden with mild romance, with a bit of misunderstanding sprouting out with an emotional feel. This is a story about how the main character moves through the challenges of life with a delicately balanced emotional state. There are individual bruises, there are dreams, and numerous reforms are yet to take form. This story is about the tying knot that gets fast and is taken off in a ladder of a life cycle. The questions that arise from love can heal and overcome the emotional baggage of the past.

Cast and Crew

The Tamil film Aaromaley features Kishen Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles. The extensive supporting cast includes VTV Ganesh, Sibi Jayakumar, Raja Rani Pandian, Tulasi, Namritha MV, Sandhya Winfred, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Megha Akash, and Teejay Arunasalam, among others.

Reception

The viewers are looking forward to the film very much, and critics have also praised the plot. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.