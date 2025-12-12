Technology News
Galaxy Collisions Found to Activate Supermassive Black Holes, Euclid Data Shows

Euclid telescope data shows merging galaxies are 2–6 times more likely to host active supermassive black holes, revealing how collisions fuel AGN and shape galaxy evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2025 23:30 IST
Galaxy Collisions Found to Activate Supermassive Black Holes, Euclid Data Shows

Photo Credit: Space

Merging galaxies found to frequently host active giant black holes

Highlights
  • Merging galaxies show far higher AGN activity
  • Euclid and AI reveal collision–AGN link
  • Black hole feeding shapes galaxy evolution
Astronomers have found strong evidence that collisions between galaxies can “activate” supermassive black holes at their centers, turning once-quiet giants into bright, energetic engines called active galactic nuclei (AGN). Using data from the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope and advanced artificial intelligence tools, researchers report that merging galaxies are far more likely to host an AGN than solitary ones.

How Galaxy Collisions Feed Black Holes

According to two preprint studies, in​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ most galaxies, supermassive black holes are quiet; however, when a large amount of gas and dust falls onto them, the falling material forms a hot accretion disk that brightens intensely and can release powerful jets. Such a phenomenon is what astronomers call an active galactic nucleus.

While examining approximately one million galaxies photographed by Euclid, scientists employed AI to determine which galaxies are undergoing mergers and which have AGN. They discovered that merging galaxies possess the probability of being active two to six times higher than that of non-merging ones; thus, the result serves as evidence that the gravitational havoc of a collision can propel gas inside the galaxy core to feed the black ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌hole.

Why This Matters for Galaxy Evolution

Understanding what triggers AGN is key to piecing together how galaxies and their central black holes grow together. By​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ releasing heat and gas, active black holes can starve star formation in their host galaxies and so change their future drastically. Even though it has been suggested that mergers may not be the cause of each AGN, this new data demonstrates that interactions between galaxies are the principal cause of the high-energy and luminous black hole activities that can be detected in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌universe.

 

Further reading: Galaxy, Space, Energy, Blackhole
Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro Chip, 8-Inch OLED Inner Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Neutrino Detectors May Unlock the Search for Light Dark Matter, Physicists Say

Galaxy Collisions Found to Activate Supermassive Black Holes, Euclid Data Shows
  1. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Camera Configuration, Other Key Features Leaked
  3. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website, New Support Pages
  6. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  7. iOS 26 Code Reveals When Apple's Revamped Siri Could Launch
  8. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  9. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Launch With This Long-Awaited Charging Upgrade
