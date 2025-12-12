Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Observe Star’s Wobbling Orbit, Confirming Einstein’s Frame-Dragging

Astronomers observed a star wobbling around a spinning black hole, revealing rare evidence of Einstein’s frame-dragging effect. X-ray and radio signals show spacetime twisting every 20 days.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2025 23:40 IST
Astronomers Observe Star’s Wobbling Orbit, Confirming Einstein’s Frame-Dragging

Photo Credit: Physorg

Rare star wobble shows black hole twisting space-time

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Wobbling signals confirm Einstein’s frame-dragging effect
  • X-ray and radio data reveal spacetime twisting every 20 days
  • Offers rare view of black hole spin and extreme gravity physics
Advertisement

Astronomers‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ have seen the orbit of a star wobbling around a black hole—a spectacular dance in the cosmos that serves as one of the very few direct confirmations of Einstein's general theory of relativity made over 100 years ago. The result, derived from periodic changes in X-ray and radio emissions in a tidal disruption event, is essentially a new window onto the workings of a spinning black hole that warps space and time around ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌it.

Spacetime Twisted: How the Wobble Was Seen

According to the study, researchers analysing the tidal disruption event AT2020afhd noticed that both the swirling disk of stellar debris and the black hole's powerful jets were wobbling in unison, repeating roughly every 20 days. This motion matches a phenomenon called frame-dragging, where a rotating black hole literally drags spacetime around with it—an effect first described by Einstein and later quantified by Josef Lense and Hans Thirring. The wobble was detected by combining X-ray data from NASA's Swift Observatory with radio observations from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array.

Why This Matters for Gravity and Black Hole Physics

This‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ is one of the most compelling pieces of evidence so far that real black holes follow the laws of general relativity even in very strong gravity regions. By confirming frame-dragging, scientists will be able to understand more clearly the spin of a black hole, the behaviour of the accretion disk, and the formation of the jets. Tests of relativity, like the detection of gravitational waves that confirmed Einstein's theory during black hole mergers, support the idea that relativity still applies, even in the most extreme conditions.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Space, Physics, Star, Orbit, Einstein
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro Chip, 8-Inch OLED Inner Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Galaxy Collisions Found to Activate Supermassive Black Holes, Euclid Data Shows

Related Stories

Astronomers Observe Star’s Wobbling Orbit, Confirming Einstein’s Frame-Dragging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Camera Configuration, Other Key Features Leaked
  2. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  3. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  4. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  6. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  7. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  8. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Observe Star’s Wobbling Orbit, Confirming Einstein’s Frame-Dragging
  2. Galaxy Collisions Found to Activate Supermassive Black Holes, Euclid Data Shows
  3. JWST Detects Oldest Supernova Ever Seen, Linked to GRB 250314A
  4. Chandra’s New X-Ray Mapping Exposes the Invisible Engines Powering Galaxy Clusters
  5. Blue Origin to Fly First Wheelchair User to Space on New Shepard NS-37
  6. Chandra’s New X-Ray Mapping Exposes the Invisible Engines Powering Galaxy Clusters
  7. Sasivadane Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Kuttram Purindhavan Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know?
  9. Lyne Lancer 19 Pro With 2.01-Inch Display, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  10. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »