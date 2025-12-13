Apple released the iOS 26.2 update for iPhone on Friday. It is the second major iteration of the latest iPhone operating system, which was first rolled out in September. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been testing the update in developer and public beta in recent weeks, following which it has been released. iOS 26.2 adds several new features to the iPhone, including more customisation for the Liquid Glass user interface (UI), offline lyrics in Apple Music, and more.

According to Apple, all iPhone models that have been enrolled in the beta programme and have received the iOS 26.2 beta update are eligible to receive the stable version.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the General > Software Update. The iPhone will check for any pending updates automatically. Tap on Download & Install and read and accept the terms and conditions. Wait for the iOS 26 update to install. Your iPhone may reboot several times during the update process.

The iOS 26.2 update brings two changes to the Apple Music app. To begin with, users will now see the Favourite Songs playlist in the Top Picks section of the home tab. Users can download offline lyrics for songs and can view them even without an internet connection, Apple's release notes mention.

The company has added more lock screen customisation options for the clock, which can be used to change the opacity of the Liquid Glass theme. Apple says its Enhanced Safety Alerts will inform users of imminent threats like floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies. It will also show information such as a map of the affected areas and links to additional safety guidance. This feature, however, is only available in the US.

There are now alarms for Reminders, which, as per Apple, can help users stay on top of urgent tasks. It also offers snooze functionality and support for Live Activity. In AirDrop, sending files to unknown people will have an additional layer of verification, with codes that need to be entered on the sender's device.

In the Podcasts app, Apple has added automatically generated chapters for easier navigation across episodes. Further, there are links to the mentioned podcasts, which let users see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode they are listening to directly from the player and transcript.

Apart from this, the Games app on iPhone has filters to sort games by category, size, and other parameters. There are in-game challenge score banners for real-time updates and improved support for connected controllers such as Backbone and Razer.

Other new features in the iOS 26.2 update include an option for screen flashing in Flash for alerts in Accessibility Settings, a new link to the Apple News Section at the top of the Today Feed, and the ability to use the same setup code during multipack accessory pairing in the Home app.