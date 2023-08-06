Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is well underway and will be live till August 8. The sale is offering discounts and offers on a wide range of products — smartphones, laptops, cameras, appliances, and more. In addition to listed discounts, the sale is offering additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on SBI credit card transactions.

We have already curated a list of best gaming accessories you can buy during the ongoing sale. In this list, we'll look at some of the best deals on PC components available right now.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on PC components

Crucial P3 1TB PCIe 3.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD

Storage is at the heart of all computing and storage solutions don't come cheap. However, the Great Freedom Festival Sale is offering some great deals on SSD storage solutions. This Crucial M.2 SSD stick offers 1TB of storage and features high read/ write speeds up to 3500 and 3000MB/s. The 1TB M.2 SSD storage stick is being offered at Rs. 3,998, down from its retail price of Rs. 6,700

Buy now: Rs. 3,998 (MRP Rs. 6,700)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G desktop processor

All PC builds begin with the processor. The AMD Ryzen 5 4600G desktop processor is currently on sale for Rs. 9,497. This Ryzen processor features six cores and 12 threads, along with 19MB cache. It has a base clock frequency of 3.7GHz, going up to max boost clock speed of up to 4.2GHz. The processor comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics and includes a fan and a heat sink.

Buy now: Rs. 9,497 (MRP Rs. 15,198)

Crucial 16GB DDR4 RAM desktop memory

For peak performance, be it gaming or productivity, memory is crucial. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale features a ton of deals on RAM sticks for both laptops and desktops. This 16GB Crucial DDR4 RAM stick for desktops comes in at Rs. 2,668, down from its retail price of Rs. 4,200. The RAM stick features memory speed of up to 3,200MHz, and with 16GB of RAM, your PC should be able to handle most demanding tasks.

Buy now: Rs. 2,668 (MRP Rs. 4,200)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060

Any gaming-centric PC build has to have a dedicated graphics card on top of the priority list. Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card should take care of all your modern PC gaming needs. The card is powered by Nvidia's DLSS 3, offering full ray tracing support. It has two slots and features a compact design, measing 163mm in length. The card includes an eight-pin PCIe power connector and has 8GB memory. Available for Rs. 30,522, the graphics card is also eligible for SBI credit card discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

Buy now: Rs. 30,522 (MRP Rs. 49,210)

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 motherboard

This motherboard from Gigabyte features an Intel LGA 1700 socket, which supports 12th Gen Intel Core series processors. The board is DDR4 compatible and features a fully covered thermal design. Connectivity options include a PCIe 5.0 slot, quad NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 type-C slots. The board also includes 2.5 GbE LAN, WiFi 6 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The motherboard is available for a discounted price of Rs. 26,170 during the ongoing Amazon sale. Additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 can be availed on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy Now: Rs. 26,170 (MRP Rs. 30,999)

Ant Esports ICE-311MT cabinet

All the PC components we have listed so far require a cabinet to be housed in. Luckily, the Great Freedom Festival Sale has some great offers on PC cabinets. The Ant Esports ICE-311MT cabinet is a mid-tower case recommended for gaming enthusiasts. The cabinet measures 344 x 196 x 430mm and features two 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch drive bays. Its input/output panel includes one USB 3.0 slot, one USB 2.0 slot, one audio jack, and a mic slot. The cabinet comes with three preinstalled 120mm ARGB front fans and a 120mm rear fan. The Ant Esports cabinet is available for Rs. 3,567 during the sale. SBI credit card transactions can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 500.

Buy now: Rs. 3,567 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.