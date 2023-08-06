Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is into its third day and will go on till August 8. With just two more days to go, the sale brings deep discounts and offers on a wide range of products for all your needs —be it laptops, tablets, PC accessories, TVs or headphones. Smartphones, of course, are the biggest draw. The Great Freedom Festival Sale has some great deals on mobile phones across different price segments.

We've already covered deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000, under Rs. 30,000, and on budget smartphones under the Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 price brackets. Here, we'll take a look at the best mid-range smartphone offerings under Rs. 20,000.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. The mid-range smartphone from OnePlus is now available for Rs. 17,999 during the Great Freedom Festival sale. The handset sports a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel main camera. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes in two different colour options — Blue Tide and Black Dusk. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on the purchase.

Buy now: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. There's a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the display. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is available for Rs. 18,999 during the sale.

Buy now: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,499)

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.56-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The Oppo handset features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Oppo A78 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13. You can pick up the phone for Rs. 18,999, with additional coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 and up to Rs. 1,000 discount on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India in November 2021. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone retailed for Rs. 19,999. The handset is currently available for Rs. 18,499, plus an additional Rs. 1,000 discount for SBI credit card holders. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Mi 10i 5G

The Mi 10i 5G was launched by Mi in India in January 2021, priced Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Both these variants are available for a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. The Mi handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens as well.

Buy now: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) - 6GB + 128 GB and Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) - 8GB + 128GB

