  Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: From Headsets to Controllers, Best Deals on Gaming Accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: From Headsets to Controllers, Best Deals on Gaming Accessories

The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is available for a discounted price of Rs. 4,993.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2023 09:08 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: From Headsets to Controllers, Best Deals on Gaming Accessories

Photo Credit: Xbox

The Shock Blue colour variant of the Xbox wireless controller is available at a price of Rs. 4,799

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale concludes August 8
  • The Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse is available for Rs. 3,994
  • SBI credit card holders will get additional benefits on select purchases

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is well underway and is now open to all customers. Prime subscribers received a one-day head start to avail all the discounts on offer, but now the sale is live for non-Prime customers, too. The Great Freedom Festival Sale, which concludes August 8, is offering deep discounts across product categories — smartphones, laptops, computer accessories, cameras, headphones, home appliances and more. SBI credit card holders can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select products.

The Amazon sale also brings great deals for gamers. From consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, to gaming monitors, the sale has much to offer in terms of play. Here are our picks for the best gaming peripherals available for discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on gaming accessories

Microsoft Xbox wireless controller

Even if you're a keyboard-and-mouse snob, some games are just better played on the controller. And if you're a PC gamer, then there aren't many controllers that are better than the Xbox wireless controller. The Xbox Series S/X controller, which also compatible with PC, is powered by two AA batteries. It is a versatile game controller with textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back-case and a hybrid D-pad. The Xbox controller can pair with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS. During the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, the Shock Blue colour variant of the Xbox wireless controller, which retails at Rs. 5,890, is available at a price of Rs. 4,799.

Buy now: Rs. 4,799 (MRP Rs. 5,890)

Logitech G435 Bluetooth gaming headset

No gaming setup is complete without the right audio solution and a good pair of gaming headsets go a long way. The Logitech G435 Bluetooth gaming headset is just the right pair if you're looking for wireless headphones for your gaming needs. The budget headset offering from Logitech sport an over-ear form factor and feature lightspeed wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity. The lightweight headset weighs 165g for comfortable long gaming sessions and includes built-in dual beamforming microphones. Powered by 40mm drivers, this Logitech headset is compatible with Dolby Atmos and provides an immersive surround sound experience. The headset is compatible with mobile phones, PC and consoles and is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of battery life. The Logitech G435 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 4,993.

Buy now: Rs. 4,993 (MRP Rs. 7,495)

Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse

If you need a reliable gaming mouse at a budget, look no further than the Razer Basilisk V3. This wired gaming mouse from Razer features 11 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and 26k DPI optical sensor for precise control. The mouse also has an ergonomic design with a dedicated rest for your thumb. The Razer Basilisk V3 is available for Rs. 3,994 during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Buy now: Rs. 3,994 (MRP Rs. 7,499)

Zebronics Zeb-Max Chroma mechanical wired gaming keyboard

The Zebronics Zeb-Max Chroma is a full-size mechanical gaming keyboard with 104 keys. The keys have a tactile feel and are lit by RGB lights. The keyboard also features a handy wrist wrest with RGB LED lights for comfort during extended gaming sessions. The keyboard has 18 LED modes and includes six levels of brightness. The keyboard features dedicated multimedia keys.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this Zebronics gaming keyboard is available for a discounted price of Rs. 3,197, down from its retail price of Rs. 9,999.

Buy now: Rs. 3,197 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

ThrustMaster T128 racing wheel

For hardcore fans of racing sims, no controller or keyboard works quite as well as the racing wheel. And when it comes to racing wheels, Thrustmaster is the name of the game. The Thrustmaster T128 force feedback racing wheel is available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. The racing wheel bundle, which includes magnetic pedals, is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. It features engine speed LEDs and responsive controls. The handbrake button is conveniently placed on the wheel for easy access.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Home Appliances

Comment
