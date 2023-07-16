Technology News
Musk's hiring of Linda Yaccarino signalled that ad sales are a priority for Twitter even as it works to increase subscription revenue.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 July 2023 05:33 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter said that select content creators will be eligible to get a part of the ad revenue

Highlights
  • Yaccarino started working at Twitter in early June as CEO
  • Yaccarino was former ad chief at Comcast's NBCUniversal
  • Twitter has been criticized over lax content moderation

Twitter's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50 percent drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load, Elon Musk said on Saturday, falling short of his expectation in March that Twitter could reach cash flow positive by June.

"Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," Musk said in a tweet replying to suggestions on recapitalization.

This is the latest sign that the aggressive cost-cutting measures since Musk acquired Twitter in October alone are not enough to get Twitter to cash flow positive, and suggests Twitter's ad revenue may have not recovered as fast as Musk suggested in an interview in April with the BBC that most advertisers had returned to the site.

After laying off thousands of employees and cutting cloud service bills, Musk had said the company reduced its non-debt expenditures to $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,300 crore) from a projected $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,000 crore) in 2023. Twitter also faces annual interest payments of about $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,300 crore) as a result of the debt it took on in the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,61,400 crore) deal that turned the company private.

It is unclear what time frame Musk was referring to by the 50 percent drop in ad revenue. He has said Twitter was on track to post $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,600 crore) in revenue in 2023, down from $5.1 billion (roughly Rs. 41,900 crore) in 2021.

Twitter has been criticized over lax content moderation, followed by an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

Musk's hiring of Linda Yaccarino, former ad chief at Comcast's NBCUniversal as CEO, signalled that ad sales are a priority for Twitter even as it works to increase subscription revenue.

Yaccarino started working at Twitter in early June and has told investors Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships and is in early talks with political and entertainment figures, payments services, and news and media publishers.

On Thursday, Twitter said that select content creators will be eligible to get a part of the ad revenue the company earns in an attempt to draw more content creators to the site.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Ads, Elon Musk, twitter ceo linda yaccarino, Linda yaccarino
Comment
 
 

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.