Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Mice and Other Computer Accessories

The Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering up to 60 percent off on computer accessories like keyboards and mice.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 July 2023 22:47 IST
The Prime Day 2023 sale, only open for two days, is exclusively accessible to Prime members only

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started and it is raining discounts and deals on some of the most popular electronic devices this weekend. The Prime Day 2023 sale, open for two days, is exclusively accessible to Prime members. The sale offers started at midnight on July 15 and will end at 11:59pm on July 16. From TVs, laptops, and smartphones to computers accessories and smart wearables, the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale has something in store for all tech enthusiasts.

The Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering up to 60 percent off on computer accessories like keyboards and mice. Apart from the usual discounts, interested buyers can also avail an instant 10 percent off on select SBI and ICICI bank cards. Some of the products are also available with exchange offers on old products. During the ongoing sale, we have selected some of the best deals on computer accessories for you.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best deals on computer accessories

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Performance Mouse

Logitech is offering deals on mice and keyboards, making life easier for computer users. This wireless rechargeable mouse uses Bluetooth for connectivity. It has an upgraded 8000dpi sensor. With seamless connectivity on both Windows and macOS, this mouse can work on multiple computers or laptops. The mouse can connect with three devices via Bluetooth. During the ongoing sale, the Logitech mouse is available for Rs. 8,999, while its original price is Rs. 12,495. It can be brought alone or in combination with a matching keyboard.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,495)

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Another mouse with multi-device connectivity support is the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. It can be connected to laptops, PCs, Macs and iPads, using Bluetooth or with the USB unifying receiver. This fast rechargeable device can be bought alone, or in combination with a keyboard. It can work for up to 70 days on single charge. With an almost 50 percent discount on the original price, the mouse can be bought for just Rs. 4,495.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,495 (MRP Rs. 8,995)

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

One of the most popular computer accessories, the Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is compatible with PC and Mac laptops and desktops as well as smartphones and tablets. It comes in two colours — Black and White. The wireless device can be connected with either Bluetooth or its USB receiver. It comes with two AAA batteries, which are claimed to last for up to 24 months. Moreover, it is easy to switch between devices with just a turn of the device's connectivity knob.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,895)

Lenovo 600 Bluetooth 5.0 Silent Mouse

Apart from Logitech, Lenovo is also discounting its dongle-free multi-device connectivity mouse, which is portable and easy to carry. The mouse supports Microsoft's Swift Pair feature. With optical movement detection technology, the mouse promises battery life of up to 1 year and is available in only one colour, grey. It needs only 1 AA battery to work. It comes at over 50 percent discount on its MRP, at an offer price of Rs. 1,299.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 2,890)

AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you are planning to buy a keyboard and mouse combination this Prime Day Sale for under Rs. 1,000, Amazon provides a tempting offer. This pair of wireless devices are designed for Windows, and the design is said to be spill-resistant. The wireless connectivity range is said to be up to 10m. While the original price is Rs. 2,499, the discounted cost is just Rs 899.

Buy now at: Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

HP 150 Wired Keyboard

For buyers who want to go old-school and buy a wired keyboard, this HP model at an almost 65 percent discount could be an interesting choice. It is recommended for use with laptops and desktop PCs. It can also be bought in combination with a wired mouse.

Buy now at: Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,299)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
