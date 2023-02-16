Technology News
Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023

The free games will be available to play on PlayStation Plus, starting February 21.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2023 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Guerilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West was nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards 2022

Highlights
  • Tekken 7, Borderlands 3, Outriders are also part of the February lineup
  • Horizon Forbidden West costs Rs. 4,999 on the PS Store
  • The Quarry is listed at Rs. 4,399 for the PS5 version

Horizon Forbidden West leads the pack of new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting February 21, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically acclaimed RPG that follows the adventures of Aloy through a majestic post-apocalyptic frontier in hopes of protecting mankind from an infectious red blight. Nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards 2022, the title will be available to play on PS4 and PS5. If you've never played the original Horizon Zero Dawn, that's also available as part of PS Plus Extra. The Quarry, an interactive campy horror game from the makers of Until Dawn, is also headed to the service, wherein you pick from dialogue options and decide the fate of nine teenage counsellors at a summer camp with a supernatural past. Subscribers can access it on both PS4 and PS5.

Keeping the horror theme alive is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard — developer Capcom's foray into incorporating a first-person perspective in the series. You play as Ethan Winters, exploring the nooks and crannies of a derelict estate, in hopes of finding his missing wife — all the while avoiding the creepy Baker family, who survey the house. Only the PS4 version of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be available. Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus adds some vibrance to this month's PS Plus catalogue, where you unload a flurry of psycho-kinetic abilities onto a band of deranged mutants known as Others. Players can choose between elite psionics Yuito and Kasane, and experience individual stories that interweave with each other. Scarlet Nexus will be up on PS4 and PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

Higher tier PS Plus subscribers will also be getting Gearbox Software's Borderlands 3, where players can explore a bizarre, cartoonish world, armed with a bazillion guns and accompanied by quirky characters. Players can pick one of four Vault Hunters — Amara the Siren, operator Zane Flynt, Mozze the Gunner, and FL4K, who summons beasts to aid in fights — and interact with NPCs to open up questlines. Borderlands 3 can be played in both online and offline (split-screen) co-op as well and will be out on PS4 and PS5. Another co-op shooter coming to the subscription service this month is Outriders, where you're pitted on the hostile planet Enoch to search for a mysterious signal — incorporating RPG elements such as world interactions, a dialogue tree, a skill upgrade system and more. Players can team up with up to two other friends and experience the dark sci-fi odyssey on PS4 and PS5 in co-op.

Outriders Review: Fun Co-Op RPG Shooter Gets in Its Own Way

Acclaimed fighter Tekken 7 finally heads to the higher PS Plus tiers, serving as the epic conclusion to the inter-familial warfare amongst the Mishima's. But if we're being honest, you're only here for the intense head-to-head battles, which the series has proven to deliver in spades. The subscription grants access to online multiplayer, so you can jump right in with a friend or butt heads with randoms online.

For those looking for indie offerings, The Forgotten City will also be available to download on PS4 and PS5. Players can go back 2,000 years in the past and explore the final days of an ancient, cursed Roman city, where committing a sin leads to the death of all its citizens. Use time travelling powers to solve the non-linear mystery by questioning characters through charm, intimidation, or bribery, and messing around with the time loop.

Then we've got I am Setsuna, which explores a young woman's inner strength as she agrees sacrificing herself to a violent fiend to protect her homeland and its inhabitants. Drawing inspiration from timeless JRPGs such as Chrono Trigger, the game will be live on PS4.

Sony unveiled the list on its PlayStation Blog, revealing all the new games available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in February (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, two Life is Strange games, and Dragon Ball FighterZ, to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers in February 2023.

The blog post also mentions the PS Plus Classics Catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings The Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2, Harvest Moon: Back to Nature, and Destroy All Humans!

Earlier this month, Sony also unveiled the four free games available to all PS Plus subscribers in February. Until March 6, PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe members can add the Sam Raimi-inspired co-op zombie-killer Evil Dead: The Game, vibrant skateboarder Olli Olli World, Destiny 2's Beyond Light expansion, and the Mafia 1 remake to their libraries.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
