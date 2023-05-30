Technology News

Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: Price, Specifications

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U processor is priced at Rs. 70,990 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) is offered in a grey colour option

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 5 display comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • The sleek metal body of the gaming laptop weighs 1.57 kg
  • It features DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) AI-supported Tensor cores

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) was announced in India on Monday. The company recently launched the Acer Swift Edge 16 globally and the Acer Swift Go (2023) in the country. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop gets upgraded internals in India and now comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel processors. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and comes equipped with a multi-touch gesture-supported touchpad. It comes pre-installed with the Windows 11 operating system and sports a 14-inch full-HD (1900 x 1200 pixels) WUXGA display.

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) price in India, availability

The updated Acer Aspire 5 (2023) with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1335U processor is priced at Rs. 70,990, while the one with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U processor is marked at Rs. 94,999. Both variants are offered in a grey-coloured lightweight metal body and are available for purchase through exclusive Acer stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.

On Amazon, the laptops are currently available at discounted prices of Rs. 78,788 and Rs. 89,885 for the Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 variants, respectively. The online shopping site is also offering EMI options starting from Rs. 3,746 and Rs. 4,294, respectively.

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) specifications, features

The Acer Aspire 5 (2023) features a 14-inch full-HD (1900 x 1200 pixels) WUXGA display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and a 170 degrees viewing angle. It is equipped with the company's ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD keyboard.

It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. It features an 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4 SDRAM expandable up to 32GB using two soDIMM modules. It comes with up to 512GB of NVMe inbuilt storage.

Acer's Aspire 5 (2023)  is pre-installed with Windows 11 operating system and comes with a multi-touch gesture-supported touchpad. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, MU-MIMO technology, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

Backed by a 50Wh battery with 65W charging support, the laptop is equipped with stereo speakers. The Acer Aspire 5 (2023) features one HDMI, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C  Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C port.

