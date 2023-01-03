Along with its new gaming laptop lineup, Acer also introduced new models and refreshed existing products in its Swift, Aspire and ChromeOS series at CES 2023. The Acer Swift Go 14 and Acer Swift Go 16 are the first models in the new thin-and-light series featuring high-resolution OLED displays, fast refresh rates, and the promise of an all-day battery life. The new Acer Swift X 14 is refreshed with Intel's and Nvidia's latest CPUs and GPUs, while the Swift 14 gets a new unibody aluminium design.

Acer also introduced its new Chromebox CX15 and Chromebox Enterprise CX15 devices, based on ChromeOS. Either of these devices can be docked behind Acer's new Add-in-One 24 computing solution for businesses that consists of a 24-inch monitor with a dedicated docking space for the new Chromeboxes. The company also announced its Aspire S All-in-One PCs with either 27-inch or 32-inch displays, that are designed for everyday computing in homes.

Acer Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Swift X 14, Swift 14 pricing and availability

The Acer Swift Go 16 will be available in the US in June for a starting price of $800 (roughly Rs. 66,260). The Acer Swift Go 14 will arrive in May starting at $850 (roughly Rs. 70,400). Meanwhile, the Acer Swift X 14 will be available from April in the US for a starting price of $1,100 (roughly Rs. 91,100), while customers can pick up the Acer Swift 14 in March at a starting price of $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000).

Acer Aspire S 27-inch and Aspire S 32-inch All-in-One, Aspire 3 laptops (14-inch, 15-inch, 17-inch), Aspire 5 laptops (14-inch, 15-inch, 17-inch) pricing and availability

The Acer Aspire S 27-inch starts at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 99,400) and the 32-inch starts at $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,40,800), both will be available in Q1 of 2023 in the US. The Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,300), while the Aspire 3 15-inch variant starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 28,900), and the Aspire 3 17-inch model starts at $379 (roughly Rs. 31,400). All three models will be available from March onwards. On the other hand, the Acer Aspire S 14-inch model starts at $550 (roughly Rs. 45,500), while the Aspire 5 15-inch variant starts at $600 (roughly Rs. 49,700), and the Aspire 5 17-inch option starts at $700 (roughly Rs. 57,900).

Acer Chromebox CX15, Add-in-One 24 pricing and availability

Pricing for the Acer Chromebox CX15 starts at $290 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and the Add-in-One will start at $610 (roughly Rs. 50,500). Both devices will be available from March.

The Acer Add-in-One 24 with the Chromebox CX15 docked behind it

Acer Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Swift X 14, Swift 14 specifications, features

The new Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are thin-and-light laptops that boast of OLED displays with 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200x2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both laptops can be configured with Intel 13th Gen Core H-series CPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSDs. They promise to deliver all-day battery life of over 9.5 hours.

The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The laptop is Nvidia Studio-validated and features a large ventilation fan for better thermals. The Acer Swift 14 features a premium, unibody design and an OceanGlass touchpad which is made from ocean-bound plastic waste. It offers two 14-inch touchscreen display options – either WQXGA (2560x1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolutions, that are both covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The Swift 14 also features a 1440p Quad-HD webcam for clearer video calls.

Acer Aspire S 27-inch and Aspire S 32-inch All-in-One, Aspire 3 laptops, Aspire 5 laptops specifications, features

The Acer Aspire S All-in-One desktops feature an aluminium chassis. The 32-inch model can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-13700 desktop CPU and an Intel Arc A-series GPU, while the 27-inch model is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics. The desktops feature WQHD displays and an optional 1440p Quad-HD webcam.

The new Acer Aspire 5 line of laptops feature 13th Gen Intel Core processors, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. The Aspire 3 series on the other hand feature the new Intel Core i3-N series processors. Acer also introduced its new Halo Swing smart speaker which supports Google Assistant, an interactive LED display, and a reactive RGB base which changes as per the music. Acer hasn't revealed the price of this speaker yet.

The Acer Halo Swing smart speaker

Acer Chromebox CX15, Add-in-One 24 specifications, features

The Acer Chromebox CX15 is designed to fit into space-constrained "bullpen" environments like call centres and co-working spaces. It can be configured with 12th Gen Intel processors, and features a wide array of physical ports. Meanwhile, the Add-in-One 24 features a 24-inch full-HD monitor, 5-megapixel webcam with a built-in shutter and dual 4W speakers.

