Technology News

From Acer Aspire 5 to Asus TUF Gaming F15 and More: Gaming Laptop Deals You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale has listed the HP Victus gaming laptop for Rs. 66,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 86,343.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2023 09:17 IST
From Acer Aspire 5 to Asus TUF Gaming F15 and More: Gaming Laptop Deals You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started on October 8

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently live
  • Interested buyers can avail of additional exchange offers
  • Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop can be purchased for just Rs. 50,990
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has entered its third week in India with a new 'Extra Happiness Days' phase. The yearly sale ahead of Diwali and Dussehra brings deals, discounts and offers across various smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Besides the normal discounts, the e-commerce platform has joined hands with some financial institutions to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts. This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 8.

If you are looking to buy a gaming laptop, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale offers different models to choose from. During the ongoing sale, Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing the products using cards HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

With a special coupon discount, the HP Victus can be grabbed for Rs. 66,990, down from the original price of Rs. 86,343. Bank discounts will further sweeten the deal. Similarly, the Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop can be purchased for just Rs. 50,990. An exchange offer can bring down the price to Rs. 41,240.

Here are some of the best deals and offers you can get on gaming laptops during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Extra Happiness Days. All models come with an additional bundled exchange offer that lets you avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 9,750 (maximum).

Product MRP Deal Price
HP Victus Rs. 86,343 Rs. 66,990
Acer Aspire 5 Rs. 82,999 Rs. 50,990
Asus TUF Gaming F15 Rs. 97,990 Rs. 68,990
Dell G15 5520 Rs. 93,211 Rs. 72,990
HP Victus Rs. 80,990 Rs. 77,354
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 99,527 Rs. 84,990

 

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire 5 (2023) Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1900x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050
Weight 1.57 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Sale Offers 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon, Acer Aspire 5, Dell, Dell G15 5520, HP Victus, Asus TUF Gaming F15
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Kindle Devices Worth Checking Out
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch SE 2, Amazfit Pop 3S and More Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Sale

Related Stories

From Acer Aspire 5 to Asus TUF Gaming F15 and More: Gaming Laptop Deals You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Switch Between Two Accounts on Android
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  4. Discounts on iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and More Mobiles on Amazon
  5. Google Announces Improvments to AI Search in India, New Google Pay Services
  6. Apple Watch Series 9 Review: What’s New?
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Smartwatches
  8. iQoo 12 Series Could Launch on This Day; Colours, Battery Details Tipped
  9. OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Oppo Find N3 With 7.82-Inch Main Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 2,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
  2. India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Get Score Updates
  3. ChatGPT Integration in Cars Is a Reality Thanks to DS Automobiles: Here Are Details
  4. Instagram New Features Announced Include Multiple Lists in Stories, Audio and Selfie Video Notes and More
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches Gaganyaan Test Flight Abort Mission
  6. OnePlus to Unveil New BOE Display on October 24, Might Offer 3,000 Nits Brightness
  7. Spider-Man 2 Will Add New Game Plus Mode Later This Year, Insomniac Confirms
  8. Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small-Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report
  9. PS5 Slimmer Variant Will Reportedly Launch November 10 in the US, Spider-Man 2 Bundle Leaked
  10. Vivo X90 Pro Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »