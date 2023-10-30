Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: MacBook Air M1, Acer Aspire 5, More Available With Massive Discounts

One of the biggest deals you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale is on Apple's M1 MacBook Air.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2023 16:05 IST
MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was launched in India at Rs. 92,900

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days is the final phase of the sale
  • The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on eligible bank cards
  • You can purchase the HP Pavilion x360 at a lower price during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days began over the weekend as the e-commerce giant's biggest sale of the year enters its final stretch. You can avail of deals, discounts and offers on various electronics — including laptops from Apple, HP, Acer, and other manufacturers — as part of the ongoing sale, which is now in its final stretch. In addition to the discounted prices on various laptops, you can also lower the cost of these products by using eligible bank cards for an additional discount up to 10 percent during the Amazon sale.

One of the biggest deals you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale is on Apple's MacBook Air (M1) that was launched in 2020. The laptop is currently priced at Rs. 69,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 99,990. You can also trade in your existing laptop and use an eligible bank card to lower the price to Rs. 62,990. By including the bank and exchange discounts, this is effectively the cheapest price of the M1 MacBook Air this year.

As part of the bank offers during the current (and final) phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 3,500 on ICICI credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI transactions. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,750 on both credit and debit card transactions. Finally, you can avail of a 5 percent instant discount along with another 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Product MRP Deal price (incl. bank discount)
Apple MacBook Air M1 Rs. 99,990 Rs. 62,990
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Rs. 82,999 Rs. 50,490
HP Pavilion x360 Rs. 66,293 Rs. 55,490

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
