Technology News

Binance Australia Customers Seen Selling Bitcoin at Discount to Rival Crypto Exchanges

The price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was at around AUD 34,000 (roughly Rs. 18.3 lakh) on Binance Australia.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 May 2023 14:33 IST
Binance Australia Customers Seen Selling Bitcoin at Discount to Rival Crypto Exchanges

Photo Credit: Reuters

Binance has been battling regulatory suits and probes around the world

Highlights
  • Binance Bitcoin prices were AUD 9,000 lower than prices on rival exchange
  • Bitcoin was trading at AUD 43,000 on BTC Markets
  • BTC was quoted at $27,790 outside Australia

Bitcoin prices on the Australian arm of Binance, the world's largest crypto-currency exchange, were almost A$9,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 lakh) lower than prices on rival exchanges on Tuesday, in a sign customers were seeking to exit their positions quickly.

The price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was at around AUD 34,000 ($23,062.20, or roughly Rs. 18.3 lakh) on Binance Australia, compared with A$43,000 on BTC Markets, an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitcoin was quoted at $27,790 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) outside Australia.

Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, the Binance unit said some customers in Australia will not be able to deposit or withdraw money after a third-party service provider cut off its service.

Binance on social media had said users were unable to make Australian dollar deposits by bank transfer with immediate effect.

"We are working hard to find an alternative provider to continue offering AUD deposits and withdrawals to our users," Binance had said in a statement.

Binance has been battling regulatory suits and probes around the world. The company said in April it would close its Australian derivatives business after relinquishing a financial services licence amid a regulatory probe into its operations.

Binance also withdrew from Canada earlier this month, weeks after the country issued a series of new guidelines for cryptocurrency exchanges including investor limits and mandatory registrations.

"Unfortunately, (the) new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time," crypto exchange Binance had said in a tweet.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Binance Australia, Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange
Tourists Prohibited From Paying in Digital Assets as Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Bali

Related Stories

Binance Australia Customers Seen Selling Bitcoin at Discount to Rival Crypto Exchanges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Might Debut as a Close Copy of This Oppo Handset
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  6. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  7. Vivo S17 Spotted on Geekbench, Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
  8. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  9. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Poses ‘Risk of Extinction’, Should Be ‘Global Priority’ Alongside Pandemics, Wars: Experts
  2. Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With In-House Exynos 2200 SoC
  4. CoinSwitch Ventures Says It’s Supporting Web3 Startups in India With Nearly $25 Million in Funding
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing, Could Get Snapdragon 695 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Reservation
  7. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
  8. Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Government to Start Electronics Repair Pilot Project; Will Test Easing Rules to Lure Manufacturers
  10. Acer Predator Triton 16 With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched at Computex 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.