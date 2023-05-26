Technology News
Acer Swift Edge 16 With AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors, Wi-Fi 7 Launched: Price, Specifications

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Edge 16 is offered in a black colour variant

Highlights
  • Acer Swift Edge 16 comes with a AI noise reduction feature
  • The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • It comes with a 16-inch 120Hz 3.2K OLED display

Acer Swift Edge 16 was unveiled on Friday. The laptop comes with a thin-and-light body and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors. Select models also come with AMD Ryzen AI for improved performance and other AI features. The company also announced a new Acer Predator Triton 16 model and the firm's first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. It also announced a suite of new tools to support SpatialLabs Developers to help them enhance stereoscopic 3D experiences.

Acer Swift Edge 16 price, availability

The company confirmed that the Acer Swift Edge 16 will be available for sale in select markets starting in July. In North America, the laptop will be priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300), and in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region it will be marked at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000). The Acer Swift Edge 16 is offered in a black coloured body.

Acer Swift Edge 16 specifications, features

The Acer Swift Edge 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000 pixels) OLED panel with a refresh rate 120Hz, colour gamut support of 100 percent, a response time of 0.2ms, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and a peak brightness 500 nits.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors with AMD Ryzen AI feature on select models paired with up to AMD Radeon 780M GPU. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage. The secured core comes with Microsoft Pluton and Windows Hello. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

The laptop comes equipped with a full-sized keyboard with a numeric pad. It features TwinAir cooling technology with enhanced fan and air inlet keyboard designs and supports Window Studio Effects. It also has Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction features. It comes with a 1440p QHD webcam with automatic framing, gaze correction, and advanced background blur.

Acer's Swift Edge 16 laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity up to 5.8Gbps with multi-link capabilities. It also features two USB Type-A ports, dual USB 4 Type-C PD 65W ports with fast charging support, one HDMI 2.1 and one microSD card reader. It weighs 1.23 kilograms and measures 12.95mm in thickness.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 32GB
SSD 2TB
Weight 1.23 kg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Diablo IV Gets Horrific Live-Action Trailer Directed by Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao
Lenovo Tab M9 With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Specifications
