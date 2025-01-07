Acer Nitro Blaze 11 and Nitro Blaze 8 were launched on Monday at CES 2025 as the company's latest handheld gaming consoles. They run on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and are equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 APU, along with 16GB of RAM. Both consoles are equipped with physical controls that are located around the display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and there's a fingerprint scanner built into the power button. The Acer Nitro mobile controller was also launched by the company, and it can hold iOS and Android smartphones (with up to 8.3-inch displays) and has a USB Type-C port with 18W passthrough charging support.

Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Mobile Controller Price and Availability

Acer Nitro Blaze 11 price is set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. ) while the Nitro Blaze 8 costs $899 (roughly Rs. ). The devices will go on sale in the US and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, in Q2 2025. Pricing for these models in India is yet to be announced.

Acer Nitro mobile controller

Photo Credit: Acer

The new Acer Nitro mobile controller is priced at $69.99 and will be available in the US in Q2 2025, while the device will go on sale starting Q1 2025 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 Specifications

Both the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 and Nitro Blaze 8 are equipped with similar specifications, except for the display size and battery capacity. The Nitro Blaze 11 has a 10.95-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS screen, while the Nitro Blaze 8 has an 8.8-inch display with the same resolution. Both screens refresh at 144Hz, and have a peak brightness of 500nits.

Acer has equipped the Nitro Blaze 11 and Nitro Blaze 8 with an octa-core Ryzen 7 8840HS APU, along with an AMD Radeon 780M GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get up to 2TB of NVMe storage on these handheld gaming consoles, which run on Windows 11.

The consoles are equipped with standard controller buttons, including a D-pad, ABXY buttons, LB and RB bumpers, LS and RS hall effect sticks, LT and RT hall effect triggers. They also feature menu, view, quick menu, power, and volume buttons, as well as a dedicated Acer Game Space button. The power button also has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 and Nitro Blaze 8 include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a USB 4 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port. The devices also have a 3.5mm audio jack and two 2W speakers. Both models pack a 55Wh battery, but the Nitro Blaze 11 can be charged at 100W, while the Nitro Blaze 8 supports 65W fast charging.