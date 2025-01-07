Technology News
  AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D, Ryzen Z2, Ryzen 9000 Mobile, and Ryzen AI Series CPUs Unveiled at CES 2025

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D, Ryzen Z2, Ryzen 9000 Mobile, and Ryzen AI Series CPUs Unveiled at CES 2025

AMD says its new Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D series processors target content creators and gamers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 13:52 IST
AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D, Ryzen Z2, Ryzen 9000 Mobile, and Ryzen AI Series CPUs Unveiled at CES 2025

Photo Credit: AMD

AMD's Ryzen AI Max processor is claimed to deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI processing ability

Highlights
  • Ryzen Z2 targets handheld gaming with Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics
  • Ryzen AI Max has up to 16 Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and 50 TOPS
  • Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 200 series cater to AI PCs
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced several Ryzen-branded gaming CPUs including Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D series, and Ryzen Z2 lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on Monday. The company says its newest gaming-centric processors are aimed at bolstering desktop, mobile, and handheld gaming. Alongside, the US-based chipmaker has also expanded its portfolio of consumer and commercial-grade AI PCs with the unveiling of Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen 200 series processors which are claimed to deliver maximum computing in thin and light notebooks.

AMD Gaming Products at CES 2025

According to AMD, its new lineup of processors comprises four new products for different platforms. The first two are AMD Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D series desktop processors for content creators and gamers, with the latter having a 16-core architecture. AMD 9950X3D leverages second generation 3D V-Cache technology and has 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores and AMD RDNA 2 graphics. The company claims it can deliver higher clock speeds at lower temperatures by relocating the cache memory below the core complex die (CCD).

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe Gen TDP
AMD Ryzen 9950X3D 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.3 GHz 144 MB Gen 5 170W
AMD Ryzen 9900X3D 12C/24T Up to 5.5 / 4.4 GHz 140 MB Gen 5 120W

For handheld gaming devices, AMD introduces Ryzen Z2 series processors with up to 8 “Zen 5” CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 architecture-powered graphics. Meanwhile, the new Ryzen 9000HX series processors target mobile notebooks. They feature the same second generation 3D V-Cache technology as the desktop processors and are equipped with up to 16 cores, capable of delivering 32 threads of processing performance.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model Graphics Cores cTDP
AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD RDNA 3.5 16 15-35W
AMD Ryzen Z2 4C/8T Up to 5.1 / 3.3 GHz 24 MB AMD RDNA 3 12 15-30W
AMD Ryzen Z2 Go 4C/8T Up to 4.3 / 3.0 GHz 10 MB AMD RDNA 2 12 15-30W

The AMD Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D desktop processors and Ryzen Z2 series chips will be available in the market in Q1 2025, while the Ryzen 9000HX series is scheduled to be made available in the first half of the year.

AMD Chips for AI PCs

The US chipmaker also expanded its AI PC CPU lineup with the introduction of Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300, and Ryzen AI 200 series. The Ryzen AI Max offers up to 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores, up to 40 AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics compute units, and an AMD XDNA 2 neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 50 TOPS of AI compute. It features up to 128GB of unified memory, out of which 96GB is claimed to be available for graphics. Part of the lineup is the new Ryzen AI Max Pro series processor which is said to be capable of handling AI-accelerated workloads when working with large engineering and architectural models.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model AMD cTDP NPU TOPS Graphics Cores
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 / 3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40
AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32
AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 / 3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40
AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32
AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32
AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 380 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.6 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon 8040S Graphics 45-120W 50 16

Meanwhile, the new Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen AI 300 Pro chips feature up to 8 “Zen 5” CPU cores, an RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU. AMD says they are compatible with the next generation of Microsoft Copilot+ devices, offering peak 50+ NPU TOPS of AI performance.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model AMD cTDP NPU TOPS
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon 860M Graphics 15-54W 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 6C/12T Up to 4.8 / 2.0 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon 840M Graphics 15-54W 50
AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon 860M Graphics 15-54W 50
AMD Ryzen AI 5 Pro 340 6C/12T Up to 4.8 / 2.0 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon 840M Graphics 15-54W 50

The company also unveiled the AMD Ryzen 200 series processors. They are equipped with up to 8 “Zen 4” CPU cores and 16 threads, AMD RDNA 3 graphics, and up to 16 NPU TOPS.

The Ryzen AI Max series and Ryzen AI 300 series chips will be available in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 200 Series is expected to hit the markets in Q2 2025.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: AMD, AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen AI Max, AI PC, Artificial Intelligence, AI, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
