AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time

AMD is bringing out new 9000 series desktop computer processors.

By Ian King, Bloomberg | Updated: 7 January 2025 16:50 IST
AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time

Dell’s embrace of AMD for corporate PCs is another blow for Intel

  • AMD is announcing new PC, laptop parts at CES 2025
  • AMD says its new processors will be best in running AI software
  • Dell already uses AMD for consumer devices
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors, said its chips will be used by Dell Technologies Inc. for the first time in PCs sold to businesses. 

The chipmaker unveiled new processors it says will make AMD-based personal computers the best at running artificial intelligence software. Dell has decided to use the chips in some of its computers aimed at business customers, according to AMD executives who are speaking Monday at the CES show in Las Vegas. 

AMD, Intel Corp. and would-be rival Qualcomm Inc. are announcing new laptop and desktop parts at the show, arguing their respective technologies provide the best performance for artificial intelligence workloads. The chipmakers, and the computer manufacturers, believe the market for PCs will be revived by the capability of the machines to run more tasks with AI. 

Dell's embrace of AMD for corporate PCs — it already uses the chipmaker for consumer devices — is another blow for Intel as the company struggles to hang on to its eroding dominance over chips for PCs. Commercial and gaming PCs typically are more profitable areas of the market requiring higher-priced components. 

During much of its 50-year rivalry with Intel, AMD's products have been pigeonholed as low-cost, lower-performance options. AMD's profitability and revenue also never matched Intel.

That's now changed. Though Intel still has about 70 percent market share and much higher revenue, sales have been declining and its margins have been wiped out by the cost of spending on new technology. 

AMD said its new Ryzen AI Max series of processors will deliver the highest level of performance available in premium thin and light notebooks. The chips will run AI workloads as much as 90 percent faster than their predecessors, it said. 

Separately, AMD is bringing out new 9000 series desktop computer processors, which it said will extend the company's leadership in that area. The 9900X3D is a chip with 16 processor cores that can run at a speed of as fast as 5.7 gigahertz, AMD said. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: amd, dell, qualcomm, CES 2025

