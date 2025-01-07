Asus has refreshed to the ROG Flow Z13 at CES 2025 enabling support for AI-driven features. The 2-in-1 gaming tablet now supports up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip with a maximum 128GB RAM and up to Radeon 8060S graphics. Thanks to the updated hardware, the 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is now a Copilot+ PC. It features a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula display with 2.5K resolution and packs a 70Wh battery. Asus is yet to provide information regarding the ROG Flow Z13's pricing and release date. It is expected to go on sale starting in February.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a 13-inch Nebula display with 2.5K resolution and 180Hz refresh. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is touted to deliver 500 nits of peak brightness.

ROG Flow Z13 can be configured with the brand new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and Radeon 8060S Graphics from AMD. This processor can deliver 50 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) performance. It is a certified Copilot PC that offers built-in AI features and tools. It packs up to 128GB of LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It can allocate up to 96GB of available RAM for the GPU. It is claimed to be capable of running a 70B large language model locally.

Asus has packed a new vapour chamber built with stainless steel and copper in the Asus ROG Flow Z13. It has dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans to push the hot air through ultrathin 0.1mm heatsink fins.

The 2025 version of ROG Flow Z13 features dual USB Type-C ports, a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack. It houses a 70Wh battery that is claimed to deliver improved battery life than the previous models. The battery, combined with the power efficiency of the Strix Halo processor, is said to offer up to 10 hours of usage from a single charge. It boasts a new Command Center button for accessing system functions.