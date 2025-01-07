Dell Technologies is introducing a new and simplified portfolio of devices featuring on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on January 6. It gets rid of all the branding such as Inspiron and XPS, and puts the Dell branding front and centre as part of three PC categories — Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. As per the company, each of them caters to users with different hardware requirements.

Dell's New Unified Branding

Dell announced the details of the new unified branding in a newsroom post. As per the company, devices simply branded Dell will be designed for play, school, and work. Meanwhile, Dell Pro-branded devices will cater to users aiming to achieve professional-grade productivity and those branded Dell Pro Max are designed to deliver maximum performance.

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines are not limited to just laptops and PCs but also extend to displays, accessories, and services, according to Dell.

However, the company emphasises that it will continue with the Alienware branding for gaming-centric laptops, PCs, and peripherals which has now become synonymous with the industry.

Other Dell Products

Dell also announced new devices as part of its AI PC portfolio across the Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max categories at CES 2025. The new Dell AI PCs come with an in-built neural processing unit (NPU) and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Alternatively, consumers can also opt for AMD units with AMD Ryzen chips.

The new Dell Pro AI Studio has been introduced as the newest addition to the Dell AI Factory to make AI development for PCs an easier process. It is an AI toolkit which leverages NPU technology and features Dell-validated tools, frameworks, templates, and models. The company says developers and IT administrators can build and manage AI software swiftly and efficiently irrespective of the underlying hardware.

The Dell Pro AI Studio is claimed to cut down the development and deployment time by up to 75 percent.